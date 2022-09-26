How to get to Northrend in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Northrend is a distant island in the north of Azeroth covered in ice and where vast Lich King armies of the undead seek to eradicate every sign of life step on their land. Still, we can find races hidden from the watchful eye of the Lich King across Northrend, who are striking back against the endless armies of undead in an effort to once again establish harmony on the island. These races include Tuskarr, Vrykul, and Goblins.

To reach these friendly races and the frozen island in the very north of Azeroth, you’ll first need to find either a zeppelin or a ship leading to Northrend. Since navigating the Stormwind and Orgrimmar harbors can be oftentimes confusing even for World of Warcraft veterans, we’ve gathered the most essential pieces of information on arriving at Northrend and we will give you a breakdown on how to reach Northrend as both Alliance and Horde members.

So, here’s how to arrive at Northrend’s starting zones—Borean Tundra and Howling Fjord—without hassle.

How to get to Northrend as Alliance

Reaching Northrend as an Alliance is relatively simple. All you have to do is to head to Stormwind. From there, go to the Stormwind Harbor and on the northernmost dock, you’ll find a ship sailing for Borean Tundra.

If you’re looking to start your Wrath of the Lich King Classic journey in Borean Tundra, you’ll need to catch a ride to the Wetlands first. In Menethil Harbor, you’ll look for the ship called Northspear at the northernmost dock that will take you to Howling Fjord.

How to get to Northrend as Horde

Similar to Alliance, Horde has two ways of reaching Northrend. The first one is to head to the zeppelin tower west of Orgrimmar and, on the north side of the tower, find the zeppelin master Zelli Hotnozzle tasked with organizing transportation between Orgrimmar and Borean Tundra.

You can also get to Northrend by paying a visit to the Undercity’s zeppelin tower, situated between Undercity and Brill. There, you’ll find the Cloudkisser that leaves for Howling Fjord after only a one-minute wait.

Mage portals to Dalaran

An alternative method to getting to Dalaran is paying up the fellow mage 30 silver for the Teleportation Rune and arriving at Crystalsong with little to no hassle. Although this is the easiest method of traveling to Northrend, the mage needs to be level 74 and learn the Portal: Dalaran spell from the Portal trainer before they can teleport even level one characters to the heart of Dalaran.