How to get the Windborne Velocidrake Hallow’s End armor in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft’s Hallow’s End event is coming to the Dragon Isles for the first time.

Since Dragonflight launched after last year’s Hallow’s End, the game’s new zones never got a chance to get decorated for the event and, subsequently, there were no Dragonflight rewards for last year’s Hallow’s End.

One of the most unique new rewards coming to WoW Dragonflight with the launch of Hallow’s End is a Dragonriding customization for the Windborne Velocidrake. This new Drakeriding Manuscript allows you to put a green-and-orange pumpkin head on the back of your Velocidrake, adding some spooky spirit to the back end of the dragon’s saddle.

The evil-looking pumpkin continuously spits out green fog, adding a frightening appearance to your Velocidrake. Here’s how to get the unique appearance for yourself during Hallow’s End.

Windborne Velocidrake Hallow’s End armor: Source and drop chance

The Hallow’s End armor for the Windborne Velocidrake drops out of the Loot-Filled Pumpkin that you earn as a reward from defeating the Headless Horseman. You cannot get the Manuscript any other way except by completing the Headless Horseman encounter, and it does not matter if you complete the encounter on its standard difficulty or newly introduced hard mode.

Considering you can only get one Loot-Filled Pumpkin per character each day during Hallow’s End, you’re going to have limited tries to get the Windborne Velocidrake Hallow’s End armor. It is unclear what the drop rate for the manuscript is, although it’s likely in the sub-10 percent range. Players on the WoW database Wowhead have reported that the armor has dropped for them on their first Horseman kill of the day, while others have claimed they’ve never seen the armor, even after dozens of tries.

Add some ghoulish delight to your Velocidrake this Hallow’s End. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that the armor cannot be used on any other Dragonriding mounts, so if you wanted to place the spooky visage on the back of your Renewed Proto-Drake or Cliffside Wylderdrake, for example, you’re going to be out of luck.

The Hallow’s End Drakeriding Manuscript is not available to be bought and sold on the Auction House, either, so if you get unlucky during your runs this year, you’re going to have to wait until next year’s event to get another chance at the bind-on-pickup item.

The Windborne Velocidrake Hallow’s End armor will be available to earn in WoW Dragonflight throughout the entirety of the ongoing Hallow’s End event, which lasts until Nov. 1.

