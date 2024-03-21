You must complete Taking From Nature to get the World of Warcraft Dragonflight Army of the Fed and meta achievements.

This achievement is tied to the Iskaara Tuskarr faction, and you must unlock five fishing nets while at fishing holes. Fishing holes unlock at Renown level four and are active in one of the four original zones. One of the best-known fishing holes is in Waking Shores, near Valdrakken. The other fishing hole location is determined randomly. You can only unlock one net per day. Here’s how to get the Taking From Nature achievement in Dragonflight.

How to get the Taking From Nature achievement in WoW Dragonflight – Answered

You will get the Taking From Nature achievement after unlocking five different nets:

Fishing Holes in Waking Shores. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Fishing Hole in Ohn’ahran Plains. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Fishing Hole in Azure Span. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Fishing Hole in Thaldraszus. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

River Mouth Fishing Hole Net in Waking Shores at coordinates 64, 75

Roaring Dragonspring Fishing Hole Net in Ohn’ahran Plains at coordinates 80, 77

Burning Ascent Fishing Hole Net in Waking Shores at coordinates 34, 64

Grimtusk’s Fishing Hole Net in Azure Span at coordinates 58, 34

Tyhold Fishing Hole Net in Thaldraszus at coordinates 57, 65

You only have two fishing holes unlocked each week, with River Mouth in Waking Shores always available. So, it will take you four weeks maximum to complete the Taking From Nature achievement if you start from scratch. You can easily track which hole is active by looking at your map and finding a small fish icon.

To unblock a fishing hole, you have to complete a specific daily quest at each location:

River Mouth Fishing Hole: Otter Devastation

Roaring Dragonspring Fishing Hole: Predator Control

Burning Ascent Fishing Hole: Frogs of Fire

Grimtusk’s Fishing Hole: Net Worth

Tyrhold Fishing Hole: Underwater Menace

You also must have level 10 Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr to use the fishing hole in Azure Span and level 15 for Lava Fishing in Waking Shores.

After you complete the daily quest, you can unblock the fish hole. Once you set it up, you can return 24 hours later and get a couple of fish. Islefin Dorado is used in Cooking recipes and is quite rare. If you happen to get it, I recommend selling it at the auction house.

Remember, this is only one of the achievements you need to unlock Taivan as a mount. If you’re struggling to find all the details, I recommend checking out our guide on how to get the Taivan mount.

