How to get the Mrgrglhjorn toy in World of Warcraft

Here's how to complete the No Shellfish Endeavor achievement and get the Mrgrglhjorn.

The Mrgrglhjorn—which is almost absolutely a reference to Gjallarhorn, the legendary horn blown by the Norse god Heimdall to signal the beginning of the cataclysmic event Ragnarök—is a toy in World of Warcraft that summons an army of stampeding Murlocs forward from your location. The toy, apart from being a fun visual disruptor, is also a requirement for and a reward from two separate achievements in the game.

While the toy itself is relatively easy to obtain, there is an element of time that must be invested into getting it. Progress toward the required achievement that rewards the Mrgrglhjorn can only be made during certain time windows.

Here’s how to complete the achievement “No Shellfish Endeavor” and get the Mrgrglhjorn toy for yourself in World of Warcraft.

How to complete No Shellfish Endeavor in WoW

The only requirement to obtain the Mrgrglhjorn is completing the achievement “No Shellfish Endeavor,” which requires you to complete three quests around the Broken Isles. The three quests you need to complete all involve the Murloc Murky, who can be found at various locations across the continent.

Quests required to complete No Shellfish Endeavor in WoW

Oh the Clawdacity!

Claws for Alarm!

Now That’s Just Clawful!

The hardest part of the No Shellfish Endeavor achievement is finding a time when the world quests needed are available. Since world quests spawn on a rotating schedule, you’ll only have a certain amount of time to complete the ones needed for the achievement whenever they’re up.

Claws for Alarm! takes place on the chain of islands off the eastern coast of Suramar. Now That’s Just Clawful! spawns along the northern coast of Stormheim.

Oh the Clawdacity! is a notable exception: It’s classified as a standard quest that’s available at all times. The quest can be found at the end of a very quick chain that begins at coordinates [43,11] in Highmountain.

How to get the Grand Fin-ale achievement in World of Warcraft

After acquiring the Mrgrglhjorn, you’ll be able to complete the Grand Fin-ale achievement during the Harjatan encounter in the Tomb of Sargeras raid. This achievement can be earned by pulling Harjatan on any difficulty and using the Mrgrglhjorn to summon Elder Murk-Eye, an extra enemy you must defeat during the fight. After downing both Elder Murk-Eye and then Harjatan (in that order), you’ll have unlocked the Grand Fin-ale achievement and come one step closer to getting the Glory of the Tomb Raider meta achievement.

