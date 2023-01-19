How to get the Jade, Bright Foreseer mount in WoW Dragonflight

WoW Dragonflight is well into its second month since launch and Blizzard are continuing to update and add new content to the latest expansion. One of the most recent additions is the brand new mount, Jade, Bright Foreseer.

The Jade, Bright Foreseer mount is described as “Pandaria’s hoppy rabbit spirit that will carry you around Azeroth and beyond with pure joy. Legend says that in its eyes you can glimpse the greatest happiness of your life, even if it is yet to come.” This adorable rabbit mount hopped into Dragonflight just one day ago, and it cannot be acquired from within the game.

So if you’re interested in getting your hands on Jade, Bright Foreseer yourself and are unsure how to do so, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the Jade, Bright Foreseer mount

Unfortunately, the Jade, Bright Foreseer mount cannot be acquired for free within WoW Dragonflight. Instead, it will cost you real-life money.

To get the Jade, Bright Foreseer mount you’re going to either need to purchase it in the Battle.net shop directly for $25 or you can get it for free when you purchase a six-month WoW subscription, which comes out to $12.99 a month or $77.94 total.

But if you’re planning on playing WoW you’ll need a subscription anyways, so the six-month offer might be a better deal for avid fans who are interested in the new mount.

Once purchased, the Jade, Bright Foreseer mount will be available on every current and future WoW character on your account and it will automatically scale to the fastest riding skill known on each character. Additionally, Jade, Bright Foreseer can be used as either a flying or ground mount within World of Warcraft.