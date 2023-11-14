How to get the Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle weapon in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s Emerald Dream zone released on Nov. 7, and with it came a new raid. A new raid means new bosses, new bosses mean new loot, and among this loot is Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle.

What is Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle in WoW Dragonflight?

Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle. Image via Wowhead

Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle is a rare staff that can drop from one of the bosses in the new Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope raid. This weapon can only be equipped by these classes:

Mage

Priest

Warlock

Evoker

Druid (Restoration or Balance)

Shaman (Elemental or Restoration)

Monk (Mistweaver)

While the staff is primarily used for dealing damage, healers can also benefit from a very sizable Intellect, Mastery, and Haste boost, along with a mandatory stamina boost.

The biggest draw of the Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle isn’t its stat boosts but its usable ability. Every two minutes, you can immobilize and damage enemies by weaving a web of dreams beneath a single enemy target, affecting other enemies within eight yards.

How to get Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle in WoW Dragonflight

Nymue is one of the bosses in Amirdrassil. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle is sometimes dropped by Nymue—the fourth boss fight if players take the Council of Dreams path in Amirdrassil. Players can still return and clear her even if they take the Volcoross path first.

Fighting Nymue requires a lot of running and dodging because she uses area-of-effect abilities and dishes out burst damage, which can wipe an entire raid quite easily if not handled correctly. There are also glowing lines on the ground during the fight, which damage players when crossed. It’s not a particularly difficult fight, but there are plenty of mechanics to remember, nonetheless.

Upon finishing the fight, Nymue can drop Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle to a lucky player.

Is Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle a good weapon?

As of Patch 10.2 (Nov. 7), Dreambinder, Loom of the Great Cycle is considered a BiS (Best in slot) weapon for many staff-wielding classes, according to Wowhead.

The staff provides great stats and even includes an extra unique attack, which may even be used for crowd control.

When upgraded to Myth 4/4 level, the staff gives +4,172 Intellect, +3,966 Stamina, +696 Haste, and +337 Mastery. The weapon’s unique attack can also do around 140,000 damage split between all enemies it hits.