How to get The Captain’s Booty achievement on WoW Pirates’ Day

It's only available for 24 hours, and it's one of WoW's rarest achievements.

Pirates’ Day is one of the small-scale in-game holidays WoW has to offer. Because of its 24-hour duration, Pirates’ Day has one of the smallest windows of opportunity for WoW’s achievement hunters.

Thankfully, there is only one achievement to collect for the Pirates’ Day holiday: The Captain’s Booty.

To get the Captain’s Booty Achievement, all you have to do is visit Booty Bay in The Cape of Stranglethorn while the holiday is ongoing. Once there, speak with Dread Captain DeMeza on the roof of the Stranglethorn Trust Bank. She can be located at coordinates [40, 72].

When speaking with Dread Captain DeMeza, click on the option that reads “Here’s to you Dread Captain! Make me a pirate for the day.”

After selecting that dialogue option, you’ll be given a celebratory pirate hat, a buff that makes you an honorary member of DeMeza’s crew, and The Captain’s Booty achievement.

The Captain’s Booty achievement is only available to get during the 24-hour window on which Pirates’ Day occurs. After the Pirates’ Day holiday expires, players won’t be able to earn the achievement until exactly 365 days later. If you’re looking to get more pirate outfits, though, Dread Captain DeMeza offers you a quest that rewards you with five outfits “for the other 364 days of the year.”

This achievement is also available to collect in WoW: Classic. Pirates’ Day will last in WoW until 9am CT on Sept. 20.