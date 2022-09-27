How to get the Brewfest Kodo and Ram mounts in WoW Wrath of the Lich King

World of Warcraft values highly seasonal events celebrating ongoing events worldwide. Designed in the spitting image of real-life events, WoW events normally feature thematic decorations, quests, items, and rewards. The most prominent examples of WoW’s events inspired by real-life celebrations are Brewfest, Hallow’s End, Lunar Festival, and Love is in the Air.

Happening during September and October, Brewfest is WoW’s event held in appreciation of the Bavarian holiday Oktoberfest. Traditionally, Brewfest rewards the most avid hedonists with clothing, toys, achievements, festive transformations for your mounts, and unique mounts. Although each reward is more unique than the other, the most wanted loot from Brewfest is, unquestionably, mounts. To be more exact, Great Brewfest Kodo and Swift Brewfest Ram.

Incredibly rare, Great Brewfest Kodo and Swift Brewfest Ram are both ground mounts with 100 percent movement speed that can easily please even non-collectors with their festive colors and unique appearance. To help you get your own Great Brewfest Kodo or Swift Brewfest Ram, here’s a little guide tackling the ins and outs of how to get your own festive mount.

What is Brewfest and how long does it last?

Brewfest is an annual WoW celebration of Oktoberfest, a festival of beer happening in Munich. Introduced back in 2007, Brewfest has easily become a traditional WoW event featured in both Classic and retail WoW. With two main location points, the heart of Brewfest can be normally found in the mountains of Dun Morogh and the sandy dunes of Durotar.

On top of Brewfest having numerous quests and festive cosmetics only available during the event, you can also find feast tables in Durotar and Dun Morogh that give you additional food and water you can use later for leveling. Brewfest Enthusiast buff gives you a 10 percent experience increase once Mekkatorque and Saurfang hold their speeches in their camps at 8:15am and pm CT.

This year’s Brewest lasts from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5, so pick up the essential Brewfest goodies and achievements before it’s too late.

How to get the Brewfest Kodo and Ram mounts?

Both Great Brewfest Kodo and Swift Brewfest Ram drop from Coren Direbrew at the Grim Guzzler. A level 73 Elite boss, Coren Direbrew is a summonable boss living in the Blackrock Depths. Since Coren Direbrew can only be summoned once per person per day, you’ll need to pick up a daily quest Insult Coren Direbrew to be able to summon him. The quest Insult Coren Direbrew can be picked up at the Grim Guzzler. Still, you’ll need to be at least level 65 so that you can pick up this quest. Since this quest is only available once per person per day, you can make as many runs as you want to as long as one person in your group has the daily quest active.