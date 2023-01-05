How to get Tallstrider Sinew in WoW Dragonflight?

Similar to Glowing Titan Orbs, Tallstrider Sinew is simultaneously a currency used to buy various goods across the Dragon Isles, and a crafting reagent primarily used by Tailors and Leatherworkers to craft high-end gear containing Sparks of Ingenuity. Because of that, and its rarity, Tallstrider Sinew is extremely valuable and expensive at the auction house.

Normally dropped by Hornstrider and Tallstrider mobs in Ohn’ahran Plains, the Waking Shores, and Thaldraszus, Tallstrider Sinew does not have a generous drop rate. So, to increase their chance of getting this item, players normally group up and farm these mobs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tallstrider Sinew in Dragonflight, including what Tallstrider Sinew is, what is it used for, and how to get it.

What is Tallstrider Sinew in WoW Dragonflight?

Tallstrider Sinew in Dragonflight is both a currency used to buy cosmetics at Renown vendors and a crafting reagent used to craft high-quality gear that uses Sparks of Ingenuity as its main reagent. Normally, this gear is expensive to craft and it will be used for the remaining duration of the patch.

What is Tallstider Sinew used for in WoW Dragonflight?

Using Tallstrider Sinew in Dragonflight, you can buy various Drakewatcher Manuscripts to further customize your Dragonriding drake, or buy transmogs and pets. Aside from that, Tallstrider Sinew is used for crafting Bow of the Dragon Hunters, Infurious Binding of Gesticulation, and Witherrot Tome. 

Here’s the list of all items that can be bought with Tallstrider Sinew, Resilient Leather, Draconium Ore, and other similar reagents:

NameSlotCost
Cliffside Wylderdrake: Silver and Purple Armor/20 Draconium Ore, 10 Tallstrider Sinew, and 750 Dragon Isles Supplies
Highland Drake: Silver and Purple Armor/20 Draconium Ore, 10 Tallstrider Sinew, and 750 Dragon Isles Supplies
Renewed Proto-Drake: Silver and Purple Armor/20 Draconium Ore, 10 Tallstrider Sinew, and 750 Dragon Isles Supplies
Windborne Velocidrake: Silver and Purple Armor/20 Draconium Ore, 10 Tallstrider Sinew, and 750 Dragon Isles Supplies
Researcher’s MagnifierOne-hand maceFive Tallstrider Sinew and  600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Obsidian Guard’s SaberOne-hand swordFive Draconium Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Obsidian Spellcarver’s StaveStaff10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Rustic Tuskarr BackpackBack10 Resilient Leather, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Drakonid’s ClawFist weapon10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Guard’s SkullsplitterTwo-hand axeFive Draconium Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Backswimmer Timbertooth/One Runed Writhebark, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 150 Dragon Isles Supplies
Obsidian Spellweaver’s ScepterOff-hand10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Tan Tuskarr BackpackBack10 Resilient Leather, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies
Cobalt Stalker’s LancetPolearm10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Serrated ShortswordOne-hand swordFive Draconium Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Gray Marmoni/Three Iridescent Plume, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 150 Dragon Isles Supplies
Obsidian Wing GlaiveWarglaive10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Dark Tuskarr BackpackBack10 Resilient Leather, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies
Cobalt Essence Weaver’s ScepterOff-hand10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Armor OpenerOne-hand swordFive Draconium Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Black Skitterbug/Three Iridescent Plume, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 150 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Wingguard PolearmPolearm10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Burgundy Tuskarr BackpackBack10 Resilient Leather, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies
Cobalt Essence Weaver’s StaffStaff10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Cobalt Duelist’s SaberOne-hand swordFive Draconium Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Hoofhelper/20 Resilient Leather, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 150 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Spellweaver’s ScepterOff-hand10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Rustic Tuskarr Traders PackBackTwo Mastodon Tusk, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Cobalt Bladewing StaffStaff10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Emerald Dragonflame BladeOne-HandOne Glimmering Ysemerald Cluster, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Whiskuk/One Large Sturdy Femur, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 150 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Spellweaver’s StaveStaff10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Tan Tuskarr Traders PackBackTwo Mastodon Tusk, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies
Cobalt Defender’s WingglaiveWarglaive10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Onyx Dragonflame BladeOne-hand swordOne Glimmering Neltharite Cluster, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Fisherman’s Folly/10 Scalebelly Mackarel, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 400 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Bladewing StaffStaff10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Dark Tuskarr Traders PackBackTwo Mastodon Tusk, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies
Cobalt Defender’s ShredderFist weapon10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Ruby Dragonflame BladeOne-hand swordOne Glimmering Alexstraszite, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Burgundy Fisherman’s PackBackFive Aileron Seamoth, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Wing GlaiveWarglaive10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Burgundy Tuskarr Traders PackBackTwo Mastodon Tusk, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies
Obsidian Wingguard PolearmPolearm10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Dark Fisherman’s PackBackFive Cerulean Spinefish, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Drakeclaw BarrierShield10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Amber Dragonflame BladeOne-HandOne Glimmering Nozdorite Cluster, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Obsidian Spellweaver’s StaveStaff10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Rustic Fisherman’s PackBackFive Scalebelly Mackarel, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 00 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Belt KnifeDagger10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Cobalt Dragonflame BladeOne-hand swordOne Glimmering Malygite Cluster, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Obsidian Guard’s ClawFist weapon10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies
Tan Fisherman’s PackBackFive Temporal Dragonhead, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 00 Dragon Isles Supplies
Valdrakken Guard’s ClawFist weapon10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies

How to get Tallstrider Sinew in WoW Dragonflight?

Besides buying Talllstrider Sinew on auction house in Dragonflight, the only other way to get your hands on this currency and crafting reagent is by farming Tallstriders and Hornstriders in Ohn’ahran Plains, Thaldraszus, and the Waking Shores.