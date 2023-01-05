How to get Tallstrider Sinew in WoW Dragonflight?

Similar to Glowing Titan Orbs, Tallstrider Sinew is simultaneously a currency used to buy various goods across the Dragon Isles, and a crafting reagent primarily used by Tailors and Leatherworkers to craft high-end gear containing Sparks of Ingenuity. Because of that, and its rarity, Tallstrider Sinew is extremely valuable and expensive at the auction house.

Normally dropped by Hornstrider and Tallstrider mobs in Ohn’ahran Plains, the Waking Shores, and Thaldraszus, Tallstrider Sinew does not have a generous drop rate. So, to increase their chance of getting this item, players normally group up and farm these mobs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tallstrider Sinew in Dragonflight, including what Tallstrider Sinew is, what is it used for, and how to get it.

What is Tallstrider Sinew in WoW Dragonflight?

Tallstrider Sinew in Dragonflight is both a currency used to buy cosmetics at Renown vendors and a crafting reagent used to craft high-quality gear that uses Sparks of Ingenuity as its main reagent. Normally, this gear is expensive to craft and it will be used for the remaining duration of the patch.

What is Tallstider Sinew used for in WoW Dragonflight?

Using Tallstrider Sinew in Dragonflight, you can buy various Drakewatcher Manuscripts to further customize your Dragonriding drake, or buy transmogs and pets. Aside from that, Tallstrider Sinew is used for crafting Bow of the Dragon Hunters, Infurious Binding of Gesticulation, and Witherrot Tome.

Here’s the list of all items that can be bought with Tallstrider Sinew, Resilient Leather, Draconium Ore, and other similar reagents:

Name Slot Cost Cliffside Wylderdrake: Silver and Purple Armor / 20 Draconium Ore, 10 Tallstrider Sinew, and 750 Dragon Isles Supplies Highland Drake: Silver and Purple Armor / 20 Draconium Ore, 10 Tallstrider Sinew, and 750 Dragon Isles Supplies Renewed Proto-Drake: Silver and Purple Armor / 20 Draconium Ore, 10 Tallstrider Sinew, and 750 Dragon Isles Supplies Windborne Velocidrake: Silver and Purple Armor / 20 Draconium Ore, 10 Tallstrider Sinew, and 750 Dragon Isles Supplies Researcher’s Magnifier One-hand mace Five Tallstrider Sinew and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Obsidian Guard’s Saber One-hand sword Five Draconium Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Obsidian Spellcarver’s Stave Staff 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Rustic Tuskarr Backpack Back 10 Resilient Leather, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Drakonid’s Claw Fist weapon 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Guard’s Skullsplitter Two-hand axe Five Draconium Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Backswimmer Timbertooth / One Runed Writhebark, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 150 Dragon Isles Supplies Obsidian Spellweaver’s Scepter Off-hand 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Tan Tuskarr Backpack Back 10 Resilient Leather, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies Cobalt Stalker’s Lancet Polearm 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Serrated Shortsword One-hand sword Five Draconium Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Gray Marmoni / Three Iridescent Plume, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 150 Dragon Isles Supplies Obsidian Wing Glaive Warglaive 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Dark Tuskarr Backpack Back 10 Resilient Leather, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies Cobalt Essence Weaver’s Scepter Off-hand 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Armor Opener One-hand sword Five Draconium Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Black Skitterbug / Three Iridescent Plume, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 150 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Wingguard Polearm Polearm 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Burgundy Tuskarr Backpack Back 10 Resilient Leather, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies Cobalt Essence Weaver’s Staff Staff 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Cobalt Duelist’s Saber One-hand sword Five Draconium Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Hoofhelper / 20 Resilient Leather, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 150 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Spellweaver’s Scepter Off-hand 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Rustic Tuskarr Traders Pack Back Two Mastodon Tusk, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Cobalt Bladewing Staff Staff 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Emerald Dragonflame Blade One-Hand One Glimmering Ysemerald Cluster, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Whiskuk / One Large Sturdy Femur, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 150 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Spellweaver’s Stave Staff 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Tan Tuskarr Traders Pack Back Two Mastodon Tusk, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies Cobalt Defender’s Wingglaive Warglaive 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Onyx Dragonflame Blade One-hand sword One Glimmering Neltharite Cluster, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Fisherman’s Folly / 10 Scalebelly Mackarel, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 400 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Bladewing Staff Staff 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Dark Tuskarr Traders Pack Back Two Mastodon Tusk, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies Cobalt Defender’s Shredder Fist weapon 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Ruby Dragonflame Blade One-hand sword One Glimmering Alexstraszite, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Burgundy Fisherman’s Pack Back Five Aileron Seamoth, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Wing Glaive Warglaive 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Burgundy Tuskarr Traders Pack Back Two Mastodon Tusk, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies Obsidian Wingguard Polearm Polearm 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Dark Fisherman’s Pack Back Five Cerulean Spinefish, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 500 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Drakeclaw Barrier Shield 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Amber Dragonflame Blade One-Hand One Glimmering Nozdorite Cluster, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Obsidian Spellweaver’s Stave Staff 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Rustic Fisherman’s Pack Back Five Scalebelly Mackarel, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 00 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Belt Knife Dagger 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Cobalt Dragonflame Blade One-hand sword One Glimmering Malygite Cluster, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Obsidian Guard’s Claw Fist weapon 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Tan Fisherman’s Pack Back Five Temporal Dragonhead, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 00 Dragon Isles Supplies Valdrakken Guard’s Claw Fist weapon 10 Serevite Ore, five Tallstrider Sinew, and 600 Dragon Isles Supplies

How to get Tallstrider Sinew in WoW Dragonflight?

Besides buying Talllstrider Sinew on auction house in Dragonflight, the only other way to get your hands on this currency and crafting reagent is by farming Tallstriders and Hornstriders in Ohn’ahran Plains, Thaldraszus, and the Waking Shores.