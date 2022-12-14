Season one of Dragonflight started on Dec. 13 and gearing has never been more important to get a head start in Rated Arena and Solo Shuffle. Just like in previous expansions, the main currencies you’ll use for PvP gear are Honor and Conquest. Aside from that, there are Bloody Tokens and Trophy of Strife.

To buy the Drakebreaker gear, especially PvP weapons, you’ll need both Bloody Tokens and Trophy of Strife. Bloody Tokens will come from world PvP activities across the Dragon Isles with your War Mode turned on.

Trophy of Strife is a rarer currency that currently has only one known source—completing the Sparks of Life weekly quest. So, if you want to get your hands on a PvP weapon and you’re intrigued to learn more about how to farm Trophy of Strife and Sparks of Life, you’re in the right place.

How to get Sparks of Life in WoW Dragonflight

To get Sparks of Life in Dragonflight, you’ll first need to pick up the weekly Sparks of Life quest. Currently, there are two Sparks of Life quests available in the game—Sparks of Life: Ohn’ahran Plains and Sparks of Life: The Azure Span.

The quests are almost identical and ask you to collect 200 Sparks of Life in a zone on the Dragon Isles. For completing the quest, you’ll get eight Trophy of Strife, 50 Dragon Isles Supplies, 500 Honor, and 50 Conquest.

To collect 200 Sparks of Life in Dragonflight, you’ll first need to go to your capital city—Orgirmmar or Stormwind—and turn War Mode on. After that, you need to travel to either the Azure Span or Ohn’ahran Plains, and start killing any opposing faction players on sight.

Aside from that, you can get some Sparks of Life from world quests in the zone the quest is located in and from the War Crate drop.