After gear, appearance, or rather transmog, is the most important thing in World of Warcraft. With hundreds and hundreds of transmog options in the game, you can become almost anything—a gardener, an archeologist, a humble farmer, or even an elegant wine connoisseur.

Following the 10.0.5 update, WoW players have even more customization options since this patch finally turned white and gray items from useless trash that only took up bag space into viable transmog variations. So now, you can mix and match even more items and expand your horizons.

One of the most sought-after items, especially if you’re looking for a cool and mean look, is the shades. For this, you have countless options, but Onyx Glare-Reducers are generally the go-to option. If you want to complete your transmog look with Onyx Glare-Reducers, here’s how you can get them.

How to get Onyx Glare-Reducers in WoW Dragonflight

Onyx Glare-Reducers are transmoggable head items that can be purchased from vendors in Orgrimmar and Stormwind.

If you want to buy these shades on a Horde character, you want to take a portal from Valdrakken to Orgrimmar. Once you arrive at Orgirmmar’s portal room, you want to go outside, and at the coordinates 41.0, 61.0, you’ll find a vendor Ca’nees selling you Onyx Glare-Reducers for 500 Gold. This vendor also sells Simple Glasses, Dazzling Spectacles, Tasteful Eyeglasses, and Historical Perspective Shifters.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Alliance vendor can be found in the Trade District at the coordinates 61.7, 65.8. The vendor is a little boy by the name of Finn.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Don’t forget, you have to right-click the item and only then will your character learn how to use it. The item has no gear restrictions and any character wearing any type of armor can transmog it. After you learn the item, visit any nearby Transmogrifier and become the next good-looking killing machine.