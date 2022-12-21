How to get Obsidian Seared Alloy in WoW Dragonflight

Throughout their adventures in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, players will take on various challenges and unlock various rewards.

These rewards will often come in the form of experience, reputation, or equipable items, but they can also be recipes. Obsidian Seared Alloy can only be created by players with the Blacksmithing skill, and you’ll first need its recipe.

How to get the Obsidian Seared Alloy Plans in WoW Dragonflight

Players must complete the “A Head for Metal” quest to unlock the plans for the Obsidian Seared Alloy in WoW Dragonflight.

This quest can be picked up from Weaponsmith Mida, who’s located just to the left of Obsidian Citadel. As a part of the challenge, players will be tasked with finding a Crystalized Draconium, which they’ll be able to find by visiting a marked cave on the map.

The cave will be filled with various mobs WoW players will need to clear before battling Crystalized Steelshard, who will drop the Crystalized Draconium that is required to complete the quest. After collecting the Draconium you’ll need to return to the Obsidian Citadel and talk with Weaponsmith Mida.

The NPC will hand you over the plans for the Obsidian Seared Alloy for the Crystalized Draconium. Once you study the plans, you’ll need an Awakened Order, one Awakened fire, six Primal Fluxes, a Draconium Ore, and one Khaz’gorite Ore to craft yourself an Obsidian Seared Alloy.

If you haven’t been acquainted with Blacksmithing, you’ll first need to complete the required quests to pick up the profession in WoW Dragonflight.