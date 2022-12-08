Blizzard is rolling out a new Twitch drop event that will be held from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, giving players the opportunity to unlock the Cenarion Hatchling pet and the Swift Windsteed pet. This latest collaboration with Twitch marks the beginning of the Vault of the Incarnates World First race, the first mythic raid race of the expansion.

The Vault of the Incarnates World First race will begin on Dec. 14 and see World of Warcraft’s top guilds, including Team Liquid and Method, attempt to speed through Dragonflight’s first official raid. In the days leading up to this momentous event, however, players will be the first to get a crack at earning some exclusive loot.

Blizzard has launched several Twitch drop events prior to and since the launch of World of Warcraft Dragonflight. This new drop event will also come just before another that will run from Dec. 13 to Dec. 29 and reward players with a unique firework toy to use in-game.

If you are looking for all the details on how to complete and track your Twitch drop progression, look no further. This is everything you need to know about the Cenarion Hatchling and Swift Windsteed Twitch drops.

How WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops will work

Receiving World of Warcraft Dragonflight drops is incredibly easy. All that players have to do is select a streamer who has drops enabled. Twitch channels taking part in the Twitch event are easy to stop, as “Twitch Drops” will be at the top of the chat panel to the right and will also likely be advertised in the stream’s title.

To make sure that your receive the loot for this upcoming Dragonflight Twitch drop, viewers must make sure to connect their Twitch accounts with their Battle.net accounts. If you have not already done this, here’s how you can.

Go to the Connections tab on your Battle.net account.

Go down until you see Twitch and click Connect.

Access your Twitch account and follow the prompts.

Confirm the Twitch account you intend to link to.

You will receive a confirmation that your connection was successful.

How to check WoW Dragonflight Twitch Drop Progress

Players receive Dragonflight drops by watching affiliated streamers’ broadcasts on Twitch for a designated amount of time. For this recent drop running from Dec.9 to Dec. 13, viewers need only watch four hours of stream time in order to receive both rewards.

If you want to check your progress, you can do this by clicking on your profile icon on the top right of Twitch window. From here, search the drop-down menu for Drops and Rewards. This menu should have a progress bar that indicates how much time you have spent watching, and how much time remains before you receive your drops. After passing the set threshold, viewers can claim the drop by clicking on the Drops and Rewards section again.