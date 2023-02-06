How to get Manic Grieftorch in WoW Dragonflight: Location, drop chances and more

For DPS classes that use Strength and Agility in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, there aren’t many better trinkets you could add to your character’s season one loadout than Manic Grieftorch.

Manic Grieftorch is a high-end DPS trinket that deals an immense amount of damage over a two-second channeling period, and it’s likely going to have a higher flat DPS output than any other item currently in your build.

What makes the trinket especially intriguing to a lot of players is the fact its two-minute cooldown is reduced by 90 seconds whenever an allied player dies in combat. If you play with players who are prone to dying, the Grieftorch becomes even stronger.

To get the Manic Grieftorch for yourself, you’ll have to head delve into the Vault of the Incarnates raid. Here’s everything you need to know about the trinket, including its item level and drop rate.

Where does Manic Grieftorch drop from?

Manic Grieftorch can drop off Broodkeeper Diurna, the second-to-last boss in the Vault of the Incarnates. Since the item can be found on the loot table of one of the raid’s later bosses, the Grieftorch is going to drop at a higher item level than other items in the raid.

Raid Difficulty Manic Grieftorch Item Level Raid Finder 385 Normal 398 Heroic 411 Mythic 424

If your Broodkeeper attempts aren’t going well and the trinket is refusing to fall into your hands, you can also have a chance at receiving the item through the Great Vault or through a weekly quest cache that contains Vault of the Incarnates gear.

What is Manic Grieftorch’s drop rate?

The drop chance for Manic Grieftorch is about the same as every other item in Broodkeeper Diurna’s loot table, although it can be boosted if more players who are in the item’s required loot specialization are present in the raid. Just like tier tokens, trinkets will have a greater chance of appearing when players who need them are in a raid group.

For example, if all of your DPS are Intellect classes, the Grieftorch’s chances of dropping would be lower than if you packed your raid with Agility and Strength classes.