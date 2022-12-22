Jewelcrafting is a World of Warcraft profession that was first introduced with the release of the Burning Crusade expansion in Jan. 2007. Originally, Jewelcrafters could craft various trinkets, rings, and cut gems the players could then use for socketed items. Today, Jewelcrafters can also craft profession equipment, craft consumables, pets, and crafting reagents.

One of those reagents that has been in high demand since the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, is Illimited Diamond, which is used to craft different cosmetics, Idol trinkets, and, most importantly, Elemental Lariat.

If you’re looking to stop buying Illimited Diamond from the auction house and save some hold, here’s a quick guide on how to get Illimited Diamond in Dragonflight.

What is Illimited Diamond in WoW Dragonflight?

Illimited Diamond in Dragonflight is a Jewelcrafting reagent used for crafting a number of Rare and Epic-quality items.

List of Jewelcrafting recipes that use Illmited Diamond

“Rhinestone” Sunglasses

Choker of Shielding

Convergent Prism

Elemental Lariat

Idol of the Dreamer

Fierce Illimited Diamond

Idol of the Earth Warder

Idol of the Lifebinder

Idol of the Spell-Weaver

Inscribed Illimited Diamond

Jeweled Amber Whelpling

Jeweled Emerald Whelpling

Jeweled Onyx Whelpling

Jeweled Ruby Whelpling

Jeweled Sapphire Whelpling

Ludicrously Luxurious Lucky Loop

Resplendent Illimited Diamond

Ring-Bound Hourglass

Skillful Illimited Diamond

How to get Illimited Diamond in WoW Dragonflight?

Currently, the only known source of Illimited Diamond is the Dragon Isles Prospecting. This is a skill you learn at level one of Dragon Isles Jewelcrafting. For Dragon Isles Prospecting, you’ll need five Dragon Isles ores–Serevite Ores, Draconium Ores, or Khaz’gorite Ores. Since Serevite Ores are the cheapest and most common ores you can find on the isles, you’ll normally use them. After you have your ores, your can start with Dragon Isles Prospecting. Be patient and bear in mind Illmited Diamond is an Epic-quality item that is supposed to be rare.