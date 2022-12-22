Jewelcrafting is a World of Warcraft profession that was first introduced with the release of the Burning Crusade expansion in Jan. 2007. Originally, Jewelcrafters could craft various trinkets, rings, and cut gems the players could then use for socketed items. Today, Jewelcrafters can also craft profession equipment, craft consumables, pets, and crafting reagents.
One of those reagents that has been in high demand since the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, is Illimited Diamond, which is used to craft different cosmetics, Idol trinkets, and, most importantly, Elemental Lariat.
If you’re looking to stop buying Illimited Diamond from the auction house and save some hold, here’s a quick guide on how to get Illimited Diamond in Dragonflight.
What is Illimited Diamond in WoW Dragonflight?
Illimited Diamond in Dragonflight is a Jewelcrafting reagent used for crafting a number of Rare and Epic-quality items.
List of Jewelcrafting recipes that use Illmited Diamond
- “Rhinestone” Sunglasses
- Choker of Shielding
- Convergent Prism
- Elemental Lariat
- Idol of the Dreamer
- Fierce Illimited Diamond
- Idol of the Earth Warder
- Idol of the Lifebinder
- Idol of the Spell-Weaver
- Inscribed Illimited Diamond
- Jeweled Amber Whelpling
- Jeweled Emerald Whelpling
- Jeweled Onyx Whelpling
- Jeweled Ruby Whelpling
- Jeweled Sapphire Whelpling
- Ludicrously Luxurious Lucky Loop
- Resplendent Illimited Diamond
- Ring-Bound Hourglass
- Skillful Illimited Diamond
How to get Illimited Diamond in WoW Dragonflight?
Currently, the only known source of Illimited Diamond is the Dragon Isles Prospecting. This is a skill you learn at level one of Dragon Isles Jewelcrafting. For Dragon Isles Prospecting, you’ll need five Dragon Isles ores–Serevite Ores, Draconium Ores, or Khaz’gorite Ores. Since Serevite Ores are the cheapest and most common ores you can find on the isles, you’ll normally use them. After you have your ores, your can start with Dragon Isles Prospecting. Be patient and bear in mind Illmited Diamond is an Epic-quality item that is supposed to be rare.