How to get Highland Drake: Winter Veil Armor Dragonriding customization in WoW Dragonflight

Winter Veil is here in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and that means it’s time to collect some festive cosmetics. While you can’t ride a sleigh of reindeer using dragonriding, you can still make your dragons look festive.

What is the Highland Drake: Winter Veil Armor in WoW Draognflight?

The Highland Drake: Winter Veil Armor is a customization item for the Highland Drake. No, it doesn’t add new horns, spikes, or scales, but some reindeer ornaments and a festive sleigh-like saddle to your Highland Drake. If Santa landed on my house in that thing, I’d probably run for cover.

How to get Highland Drake: Winter Veil Armor in WoW Dragonflight

You’re a Mean One… quest location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I have some bad news. The Highland Drake: Winter Veil Armor is a random reward for completing a daily seasonal quest. Yes, the drop rate is pretty low.

To get this festive Drake decoration, do the “You’re a Mean One…” daily quest. It asks you to kill the raid boss, The Abominable Greench, in Hillsbrad Foothills, around the 42,45 coordinates. You don’t need to group up with anyone despite being a raid quest. Simply visit Hillsbrad Foothills, go to the Greenche’s cave, and hang around with other players already there. When the Greench spawns, kill him, free Metzen, and grab a bag of stolen presents. Go back to your major city, and you will get one of the stolen presents as a reward.

Everyone is waiting for the Greench to spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open it and hope for the best. According to some players, doing this quest multiple times a day won’t improve your chances of getting the Highland Dragke: Winter Veil Armor. Simply do the quest once a day with just one character, and hopefully, you’ll get lucky enough to get the Highland Drake: Winter Veil Armor before the event is over.

What else can you get from Stolen Presents in WoW Dragonflight?

From each present you open, you get two random items. Since these are presents meant for children of Azeroth, you’ll often find toys and Winter Veil treats. You can also get companions, equipment items, and the Dragonriding customization.

So far, I got the Rotten Helper Box (companion), Heavy Copper Racer, and two Graccu’s Mince Meat Fruitcakes. Hopefully, I’ll be able to get this skin before the event is over, and I hope you’ll be able to get it, too.

Happy Winter Veil.