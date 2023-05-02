How to get Exalted with the Steamwheedle Preservation Society in World of Warcraft

The Steamwheedle Preservation Society is one of the easiest-to-grind reputations in all of World of Warcraft. If you’re looking to level up your standing with a simple faction and check off another box in WoW’s seemingly endless reputation grind, getting Exalted with the Steamwheedle Preservation Society should be a simple endeavor.

The Steamwheedle Preservation Society’s base of operations is in the Draenor version of Nagrand. You can earn reputation with the faction by turning in two types of items—Gorian Artifact Fragments and Highmaul Relics, the latter of which is rarer than the other. These two items drop off of mobs in northern Nagrand, with enemies located in the open-world version of Highmaul having a greater chance of yielding the more lucrative Highmaul Relics.

Every 20 Gorian Artifact Fragments can be turned in for 250 reputation with the Steamwheedle Preservation Society, while Highmaul Relics can be exchanged for 350 reputation apiece. In total, it should take you approximately 3,000 Gorian Artifact Fragments or 120 Highmaul Relics (or some combination of both) to grind all the way from Neutral to Exalted with the Steamwheedle Preservation Society.

How long does it take to get Exalted with the Steamwheedle Preservation Society?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Assuming you’re starting from scratch with the faction, getting Exalted with the Steamwheedle Preservation Society should only take a few hours of grinding. We found it was best to run circles around the open-world version of Highmaul and defeat the elite mobs who inhabit the area for a chance at both Gorian Artifact Fragments and Highmaul Relics, and reached Exalted in just under three hours with this method. By the time you’ve done one full circle around the sub-zone, all of the mobs who drop the items needed for the reputation grind will have respawned, making the grind particularly straightforward.

Any fragments and relics you collect can be turned in to Sailee Silverclamp just west of Lok-Rath in Nagrand at coordinates [50, 41]. At Exalted, you’ll earn the Conservationist title, as well as access to the Domesticated Razorback mount, which can be purchased for 5,000 gold and 5,000 Apexis Crystals.