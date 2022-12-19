How to get Earthen Soul in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought tons of new content to Blizzard’s over-decade-old MMO. Along with new zones, dungeons, and raids, Dragonflight has also infused the long-running game with hundreds of new collectibles and recipes.

Professions have taken a higher priority than ever before in Dragonflight, taking a much more active role that is similar to traditional classes, with talent tree systems and specializations. Though Blizzard has revamped professions, players must still venture into the world and gather materials to craft items.

For engineers in Dragonflight, Earthen Soul has become an important item for crafting end-game engineering items. Pets, shields, trinkets, profession tools, and more all require the Earthen Soul reagent. Unfortunately for players, this can be one of the more difficult reagents to acquire.

If you are an engineer or simply looking to make bank on the auction house, look no further. This is everything you need to know about getting Earthen Soul in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to obtain Earthen Soul in WoW Dragonflight

Getting Earthen Soul is a multi-step process since players will need to already have their engineering leveled up to access certain tools. First, players must craft a Zapthrottle Soul Inhaler, an engineering item that requires level 61. Next, players must get an Empty Soul Cage. Players can get this either by investing in jewel crafting up to level 40 or by visiting the auction house.

With these items, players must venture to the Waking Shores to find Elementals. The best place to find this is by inputting /way 46.35, 37.26. After engaging an Earth Elemental, players must use the Zapthrottle Soul Inhaler before the mob dies. After doing this, an Encaged Earthen Soul will appear in your inventory.

After being encaged for 15 minutes, the item will turn into a Docile Earthen Soul, which can be looted to obtain an Earthen Soul.