How to get Concentrated Primal Infusion in WoW Dragonflight

One of the most significant changes in World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is to Professions. Even though they did receive a significant overhaul, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done to improve them. But they’re fun to progress and offer a lot of additional content.

For instance, in Dragonflight, there are items called Optional Crafting Reagants, which can be applied to modify crafted weapons and gear. To use these reagants, they are added during the first stages of the crafting process or the recrafting stage. And these reagents can be used to add special features like being able to select the secondary stats of an item, changing an item’s overall Item Level, or even adding bonus abilities to an item.

One such Optional Crafting Reagent is the Concentrated Primal Infusion, which is classified as an Epic Quality Modifier. Using this reagent, you can boost your Dragon Isle Epic Quality crafted items to be equivalent to Mythic Raid items.

So how do you get Concentrated Primal Infusion in WoW Dragonflight?

How to get Concentrated Primal Infusion in Dragonflight

Like Primal Infusion, which you can learn about in our extensive guide, Concentrated Primal Infusion is an item that is crafted. To craft Concentrated Primal Infusion, you will need to combine the following:

150 Primal Chaos

10 Concentrated Primal Focus

Primal Chaos is a reagent that can be earned in various ways, such as by completing World Quests, defeating Dungeon Bosses, Raid Bosses, World Bosses, and through PvP rewards. You can also potentially find Primal Chaos by looting Expedition Scout’s Packs across the Dragon Isles. And if you have a level five Renown with the Dragonscale Expedition, you can purchase the Small Expedition Shovel, allowing you to dig up Disturbed Dirt, which has a chance for you to loot Primal Chaos.

Concentrated Primal Focus can be earned by completing Mythic +16 or higher Dungeons or looting Mythic Raid Bosses. And they can also be found in the high-level PvP Rated boxes.

So, by combining Primal Chaos and Concentrated Primal Focus, you’ll be able to craft and get Concentrated Primal Infusion in WoW Dragonflight.