With the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, the World of Warcraft community has received the new and improved version of professions that will, finally, play a big role in the gearing process during the end game. The main reason why professions will become impactful during Dragonflight is the Optional Reagents, namely Embellishments and secondary stats customizations you can use to tweak your gear as you’re crafting it.

Optional Reagents are rare items gathered from doing activities across the Dragon Isles that can be added during the crafting or recrafting process to modify weapons and gear, giving them a higher item level, different stats, or bonus abilities. Optional Reagents are soulbound and cannot be purchased from other players.

One of the Optional Reagents everyone’s been looking to find is Primal Infusion. Used to upgrade Epic quality crafted items, Primal Infusion is extremely rare in Dragonflight. Here’s a quick guide on how to get Primal Infusion.

What is Primal Infusion in WoW Dragonflight?

Primal Infusion in Dragonflight is an Optional Reagent that serves as the first upgrade to Epic quality crafted items. Normally, crafted gear starts with item level 333, but with other Optional Reagents, especially Primal Infusions, it can scale up to level 405. Primal Infusion can also come in the form of Concentrated Primal Infusion. Generally speaking, this is the best Optional Reagent you can find on the Dragon Isles.

How to get Primal Infusion WoW Dragonflight

Primal Infusion can come from a couple of sources in Dragonflight—crafting, Mythic+ dungeons, and maxing out your Renown with the main factions of the Dragon Isles.

To craft this item, you’ll need to have 100 Primal Chaos and 10 Primal Focus. Primal Chaos can be found in different treasure chests, Heroic dungeons, or other similar activities. On the other hand, Primal Focus can drop from Heroic Raid Bosses, Mythic+ dungeons (at least level 11+), and PvP boxes.