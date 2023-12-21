How to get Blackfathom Mana Oil in WoW SoD

World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery introduced various new items to get from the reworked Blackfathom Deeps 10-person raids, including Blackfathom Mana Oil. Whether you are trying to find this item or figure out it’s purpose, this is what you need to know.

Even though Season of Discovery has only just been released to live servers, this new version of the game has quickly risen in popularity with several quick updates since its launch. One update dropped two new items into the BFD 10-person raid, the Blackfathom Mana Oil and Blackfathom Sharpening Stones.

Both of these are extremely useful crafting items, but you might want to know where to get this item inside BFD or how to use these reagents best. Below is everything we know about Blackfathom Mana Oil in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

Where to get Blackfathom Mana Oil in WoW SoD

You need to take out all BFD bosses, including Ghamoo Ra, in order to get your recipe | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blackfathom Mana Oil is a recipe for Enchanters that can be found in the 10-person BFD raid. Getting this recipe won’t be easy, as you need to clear out the full seven-boss instance before you can circle back around to pickup to item.

Once you have cleared out BFD, return to the arena where you slew Lady Sarvess and explore the waterfall that once blocked your path. This obstacle should be removed and you will be free to explore an entire new wing of the instance.

Although new, this is a very small wing of the instance with no new enemies. Instead, at the end of the eastward stretch of dungeon, there will be a table with an interactable piece of paper only dubbed the Mysterious Formula. Right click on this to pick up your Mana Oil recipe.

What can you do with Blackfathom Mana Oil in WoW SoD

Blackfathom Mana Oil is an enchanter recipe that can massive upgrade your, or another’s, main weapon. With this enchantment, your weapon now restores 12 mana every five seconds and increases your Spell Hit Chance by two-percent for five minutes. This only applies whenever you are inside of BFD.

This is an incredibly useful enchantment for casters, especially Balance Druids, DPS Mage, Elemental Shamans, and Shadow Priests, as all of these casters tend to struggle with mana regeneration to some extent. Considering this enchantment is only useful in BFD, there’s no reason to get it before hitting level 25 and it likely will be less of a priority in the next Season of Discovery phase.