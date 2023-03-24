How to get and use Restorative Water in Wow Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.0.7 brought players to an entirely new region in the Dragon Isles, the Forbidden Reach. Shortly after landing in this new zone, players will encounter the Zskera, which has already proven to be one of the most important game mechanics of this expansion.

After finishing the patch’s initial questline and gathering Zskera Vault keys, players will routinely return to run the Zskera Vault instance. In this mini-dungeon, players will gather Primordial Stones to socket their Onyx Annulet, gather rare reagents, and even unlock exclusive mounts.

One item also found in the Zskera Vaults is Restorative Water. This unique item is primarily used for two specific purposes, though if you are an avid battle pets player or collector, then you should certainly seek out this item in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to get Restorative Water in WoW Dragonflight

To obtain Restorative Water, players will need to venture into the Zskera Vault. After securing enough keys, travel to the second level of the vaults and search for a room with boiling pots inside. Everyone’s Zskera Vaults are slightly different, so there is no exact path to get to this room, you will just need to look out for a room with boiling pots.

Once you enter this room, go to your right and there will be an Empty Obsidian Vial. Take this Empty Obsidian Vial to the blue liquid pot nearby and interact to acquire a stack of Restorative Water.

What can you do with Restorative Water in WoW Dragonflight?

With Restorative Water, players can either use it to get the Patos Battle Pet and to get the Overgrown Skeleton toy. To obtain Patos, players will have to backtrack to the first floor of the Zskera Vault and find the aquarium room. Once you have located this room, simply use the Restorative Water on the aquarium and a previous dead fish will turn into a pet for you to pick up.

Next, for players to get the Overgrown Skeleton toy, players will have to find a room on the first floor that is filled with piles of bones. After finding this room, use the Restorative Water on the bone pile and the Overgrown Skeleton toy will appear in your inventory.