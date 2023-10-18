How to get a Hallowed Helm in World of Warcraft

Between the countless masks and costumes available to farm, World of Warcraft’s Hallow’s End event has no shortage of cosmetics. One of the most iconic cosmetic items you can acquire during the game’s spookiest season is the Hallowed Helm.

The Hallowed Helm is a pumpkin-headed helmet that covers your character’s head with a cackling jack-o-lantern. Not only is it a neat cosmetic that’s only available to use during the Hallow’s End holiday, it’s also a requirement for an achievement. If you want to collect all of the items and achievements available to you during Hallow’s End, you’ll need to seek out the Hallowed Helm.

Here’s how to get it for yourself in both WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic and in WoW Dragonflight.

All sources for a Hallowed Helm in WoW Dragonflight and Wrath Classic

The Hallowed Helm is needed alongside the Sinister Squashling pumpkin pet as criteria for the achievement “Sinister Calling.” If you want to earn that achievement, and eventually, the “Hallowed be thy Name” meta achievement, you’ll need to farm the Hallowed Helm as effectively as possible.

The most surefire way to get your hands on a Hallowed Helm is to run the Headless Horseman encounter. The helm has a chance to drop out of the Loot-filled Pumpkin that you earn as a reward from defeating the boss. Assuming you run the encounter over and over, you’ll eventually up your chances of earning the Hallowed Helm by way of the boss fight.

It’s an easy way to get a pumpkin hat. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Farming the Headless Horseman is unfortunately the only tried-and-true way that WoW Wrath Classic players can get their hands on a Hallowed Helm.

WoW Dragonflight players have the luxury of purchasing a Hallowed Helm from a Hallow’s End vendor, provided they collect enough Tricky Treats, the limited-time Hallow’s End currency. The Hallowed Helm costs 150 Tricky Treats, so if you’ve collected enough of those from looting Candy Buckets and completing other Hallow’s End activities, you’ll be able to pull the trigger on a Hallowed Helm and make some progress towards completing the Sinister Calling achievement.

Hallow’s End will be live in both Classic and retail WoW until Nov. 1.

