You must be frankly sick and tired of roaming around the Shadowlands by now, from the enchanted and tranquil forest of Ardenweald to the battered and beaten war-torn Maldraxxus. But don’t worry, flying is coming to World of Warcraft soon.

In Patch 9.1, which is expected to hit the live servers in the next month or two, Blizzard Entertainment is introducing account-wide flying to the game, the developers confirmed at BlizzCon in February.

The next major patch, along with a new raid, arena season, and more, will unlock flying through a series of quests. Unlocking flying will be achieved by completing the full 9.1 Covenant Campaign, which will earn you the Shadowlands Pathfinder achievement. This achievement will be account-wide, giving your main and your level 50+ alts the ability to fly.

You can complete the campaign now in preparation for the patch by earning the full 40 Renown (which will bump up to 80 in 9.1) and completing every quest in your chosen Covenant.

Flying will be available within the four Covenant zones, Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth, but not The Maw or Oribos. All ground mounts will be usable in The Maw in Patch 9.1, though.

Riding skill levels and costs have been changed to account for the game’s level squish. Here’s the full list.

Rank Speed Type Cost Level Apprentice Riding 60 percent Ground 10 silver 10 Journeyman Riding 100 percent Ground 50 gold 20 Expert Riding 150 percent Flight 250 gold 30 Master Riding 310 percent Flight 5,000 gold 40

When the patch goes live in April or May, you will be able to learn flying from the Flying Trainers in Shadowlands.