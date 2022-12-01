How to find the Enchanting trainer in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Enchanting is one of the most necessary professions for anyone looking to min-max their character in World of Warcraft. Getting your weapons and gear enchanted can make a huge difference, and even if you’re not an enchanter yourself, you’ll want to have a friend or guildie who is.

In Dragonflight, players will need to level a new type of Enchanting, as is typical with every new expansion, and they will only be able to do so by visiting specific NPCs on the Dragon Isles. To get the most up-to-date Enchanting training, players will need to learn Dragon Isles Enchanting. It can be learned from any of the six NPCs that are spread throughout the game’s new zones.

Here are the names of the Enchanting trainers and their location coordinates in the zones you can find them:

Alagosa – 51.0, 40.8 Thaldraszus

Asarin – 41.4, 61.0 Ohn’ahran Plains

Enchanted Book – 65.8, 25.2 Azure Span

Solonga – 56.8, 75.6 Ohn’ahran Plains

Soragosa – 30.8, 61.4 Valdrakken

Veeno – 75.8, 33.2 Waking Shore

Veeno is the first person players will get a chance to speak to once they get to the Dragon Isles, if you’re looking to start leveling your Enchanting as soon as you begin your Dragonflight experience, you’ll be able to Vulpera floating around in front of an enchanting book in under a reddish, purple tarp at the Wingrest Embassy.

If you’re looking to do your enchanting later on after you’ve finished leveling to 70, you might try to do so in the expansion’s capital city of Valdrakken. In that case, you’ll be able to find Soragosa in the Artisan’s Market. The humanoid with purple eyes can be found donning black and navy garb. Soragosa stands next to a crate full of oversized scrolls in front of large bookshelves.