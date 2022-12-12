How to find and beat the Possessive Hornswog puzzle in Wow Dragonflight

Dragonflight is teeming with new content and secrets just waiting to be found—new pets, mounts, achievements, and hidden quests, you name it and it’s in the game. Battle pets are adorable pets you can bring to your battles with you, but they can fight their own battles, too. What’s more, battle pets have turn-based mini-game in a similar vein to Pokémon.

Since the battle pet community is not as large as, for example, the raiding community, finding rare pets can be a hassle, especially if they are hiding behind riddles and lengthy quests. One of those pets is Roseate Hopper pet. If you’re an avid pet battler or collector that needs to have every collectible item, mount, and achievement on your account, here’s how to complete the Possessive Hornsswog puzzle and get the Roseate Hopper pet.

How to find the Possessive Hornswog puzzle in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

You can find Possessive Hornswog in the Waking Shores at a cave entrance at the coordinates 64.6 69.2. Next to the NPC, you’ll find a book called Observant Riddles: A Field Guide. You need to click the book and you’ll find a lengthy puzzle with all clues that read:

“Treasures held by one who croaks? Fear not, for I have an infallible hoax.

One part bar of ivory slick to halt a most unwelcome kick. Seek out bubbles quite bizarre so that our simple trick might go far.

One part prize of crescent gold, a wondrous flavour to behold. Find this bounty flung far and wide, only precious to those with fur pure white.

And last but not least a pleasurable crunch to give that ‘swog a delightful lunch. Abscond with a material so brittle and white it often gives everyone a fright.”

How to complete the Possessive Hornswog puzzle in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The first step you need to take after reading the book next to Possessive Hornswog is to collect three items. You’ll need Well-Preserved Bone, Marmoni’s Prize, and Adventurer’s Lost Soap Bar. All the items are in the Waking Shores. You’ll find Well-Preserved Bone at the top of a tower, at the coordinates 66.18 55.29. Marmoni’s Prize is inside a box behind the tent at the coordinates 47.71 83.59. And lastly, Adventurer’s Lost Soap Bar can be found near a barrel at coordinates 39.64 84.69.

After you’ve gathered your items, you’ll need to go back to Possessive Hornswog and combine the items next to the NPC. Then, you’ll feed Possessive Hornswog and the NPC will move away from the entrance. As soon as the NPC moves, you can enter the cave and loot the chest in which you’ll find your Roseate Hopper pet.