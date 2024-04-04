How to farm Giant Eggs in WoW Classic

Giant Eggs are a valuable Cooking ingredient in World of Warcraft Classic. Not only are Giant Eggs important for reaching the highest Cooking skill tier, but they’re also a necessary ingredient in some of the most useful Cooking recipes.

Recommended Videos

As you can imagine, farming Giant Eggs means farming creatures capable of laying Giant Eggs. For that reason, it’s not something you should seek out until you’re roughly level 40. But now that the third phase of Season of Discovery is live on April 4, the level cap has increased to 50, opening up new opportunities to farm Giant Eggs for seasonal players.

Here’s where you can look to farm Giant Eggs in WoW Classic.

Farm Rocs in Tanaris

Rocs are going to be your first easily accessible source of Giants Eggs in WoW Classic. According to Wowhead, Rocs are the lowest level creature that drop Giant Eggs, in the level 41 to 45 range.

Rock the Rocs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To farm Rocs and Fire Rocs for Giant Eggs in WoW Classic, head to the Tanaris region in Kalmidor. Rocs and Fire Rocs can be found all through the central and northern areas of the region, on the outskirts of Gadgetzan and around the Abyssal Sands. This is perfect because the Artisan Cooking quest requires you to go to Gadgetzan and then collect Giant Eggs, so you won’t have to travel far.

Level 55 players can also pick up the Dirge’s Kickin’ Chimaerok Chops recipe by completing the Dirge’s Kickin’ Chimaerok Chops quest from Dirge in Gadgetzan.

Farm Owlbeasts in Winterspring and The Hinterlands

Not only do Owlbeasts more commonly drop Giant Eggs than Rocs do, but Winterspring is also the location of the vendor where you can learn one of the two recipes that use Giant Eggs: Monster Omelet.

Owlbeasts are spread all across Winterspring, but seasonal players who are maxed out at level 50 during phase three of Season of Discovery will struggle against the level 50-plus mobs there. For seasonal players, either stick with the Rocs in Tanaris or farm the Owlbeasts in the Hinterlands. In the Hinterlands, Owlbeasts can be found throughout the region south of the large river that separates Skulk Rock and the rest of the Hinterlands from Seradane.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more