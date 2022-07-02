How to equip 2 legendary items in WoW: Shadowlands

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.2 introduced the ability to equip two legendary items on your character. This change comes after players could only have one legendary equipped at a time since the launch of Shadowlands, often making players choose which legendary power they wanted to prioritize throughout the majority of the expansion’s duration.

However, with Patch 9.2, players can now equip two legendary items, granting their character even more strength and a burst of versatility when it comes to their legendary powers.

Here’s how to equip two legendary items in WoW: Shadowlands Patch 9.2.

How to get double legendaries in Shadowlands Patch 9.2

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

To equip two legendary items, you must progress through the seventh chapter of the Patch 9.2 campaign. When you complete the quest “Souls Entwined” from the chapter “Starting Over,” you’ll be rewarded with a legendary belt appropriate for your character’s armor class. That belt will be item level 265 and have the Unity legendary power attached.

Every player’s second legendary power will be Unity, which boosts your chosen covenant power. You cannot mix and match two pre-existing legendary powers solely from previous Shadowlands patches. One must be the newly added Unity, and the other must be a legendary power that existed earlier in the Shadowlands expansion.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Unfortunately, you can’t upgrade the legendary belt awarded to you for completing the Zereth Mortis campaign. That item is hard-locked at item level 265. However, you can purchase a Memory of Unity from Vilo, the Enlightened Quartermaster. Vilo can be found in Haven, while the Memory of Unity is available to be purchased for 500 Cosmic Flux once your character reaches Revered with the Enlightened faction.

That Memory of Unity can be applied to any base legendary item and is available to be upgraded to level 291. The Memory of Unity can be runecarved onto an item from any armor slot.