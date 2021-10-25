How to earn the Soaring Spelltome mount in World of Warcraft

You'll be spending a lot of time in the Mage Tower if you want to obtain the Soaring Spelltome.

The Mage Tower event is returning to World of Warcraft after a three-year hiatus from the game’s live servers. With seven unique challenges designed for different classes and specializations, the Mage Tower is one of WoW’s most fleshed-out pieces of content.

When the Mage Tower returns to WoW later this year alongside the Legion Timewalking event, players will have the chance to earn event-specific rewards. Players who complete one of the Mage Tower’s challenges will receive a transmogrification set for the class that they complete the challenge with.

More intrepid players who complete all seven challenges across different characters will earn a unique mount, the Soaring Spelltome. Last year, the Soaring Spelltome was introduced to the WoW community as a potential addition to the game through a fan vote for a new mount but lost out to the Wandering Ancient. Now, the Soaring Spelltome is back in the game’s files and is available for players to earn as a reward from the upcoming Mage Tower event.

Here’s how to obtain the Soaring Spelltome mount for yourself.

How to get the Soaring Spelltome mount

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are seven Mage Tower encounters you must complete to earn the Soaring Spelltome. While the seven encounters aren’t limited to certain classes, only a handful of specific specializations will be able to tackle each scenario.

To get the most out of the Mage Tower, you’ll have to run through the encounters with different characters or class specializations. Here are the seven challenges you must topple to obtain the Soaring Spelltome, as well as the necessary class specializations required to initiate them.

An Impossible Foe : Elemental Shaman, Feral Druid, Fire Mage, Fury Warrior, Outlaw Rogue, and Unholy Death Knight.

: Elemental Shaman, Feral Druid, Fire Mage, Fury Warrior, Outlaw Rogue, and Unholy Death Knight. Closing the Eye : Arms Warrior, Frost Death Knight, Havoc Demon Hunter, Subtlety Rogue, and Survival Hunter.

: Arms Warrior, Frost Death Knight, Havoc Demon Hunter, Subtlety Rogue, and Survival Hunter. End of the Risen Threat : Holy Paladins, Mistweaver Monks, Restoration Shaman, Holy Priests, and Restoration Druid.

: Holy Paladins, Mistweaver Monks, Restoration Shaman, Holy Priests, and Restoration Druid. Feltotem’s Fall : Beast Mastery Hunter, Discipline Priest, Destruction Warlocks, Windwalker Monk.

: Beast Mastery Hunter, Discipline Priest, Destruction Warlocks, Windwalker Monk. The God-Queen’s Fury : Arcane Mage, Demonology Warlock, Retribution Paladin, Assassination Rogue, and Enhancement Shaman.

: Arcane Mage, Demonology Warlock, Retribution Paladin, Assassination Rogue, and Enhancement Shaman. The Highlord’s Return : Protection Warrior, Blood Death Knight, Brewmaster Monk, Vengeance Demon Hunter, Guardian Druid, and Protection Paladin.

: Protection Warrior, Blood Death Knight, Brewmaster Monk, Vengeance Demon Hunter, Guardian Druid, and Protection Paladin. Thwarting the Twins: Affliction Warlock, Frost Mage, Marksmanship Hunter, Balance Druid, and Shadow Priest.

If you have the capabilities and necessary gear to complete several challenges across a variety of class specializations, you’ll be able to make headway in completing the seven scenarios required to obtain the Soaring Spelltome. Keep in mind that expansion-specific abilities such as Covenant powers will be disabled upon entering the Mage Tower, so your characters’ raw stats have to be as strong as possible through their gear.

More than one character at max level is required to complete all seven Mage Tower challenges. The best combinations of characters to approach the Mage Tower with are Mage/Monk and Druid/Hunter since those combinations cover six of the seven challenges on their own with little overlap between their specializations. You’ll have to play each of the game’s roles—tank, healer, and DPS—to complete all seven challenges.

The Mage Tower will open later this year when the Legion Timewalking event begins in WoW. The event will be available to play through for two weeks before the Timewalking cycle begins again.