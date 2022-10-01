Launched on Sept. 26, World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic brought back fond memories and a series of quality-of-life changes like dual specializations, new mounts, tier sets, and active items. Besides, Blizzard has tweaked professions and added many new gear times and utility items available to only profession holders.

One of the most useful items WOTLK Classic has ever seen is MOLL-E. Crafted by Engineers, MOLL-E is an item that summons a portable mailbox. MOLL-E lasts 10 minutes and can be resummoned every two hours. Luckily, there are no other restrictions tied to MOLL-E, so you can use it wherever you want, even in raids and dungeons.

Since there’s no denying that MOLL-E is a fantastic utility item, and a large part of the WOTLK Classic community will look to collect this item, here’s a guide on how to get a MOLL-E.

How to craft MOLL-E in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Before you jump into crafting MOLL-E, or Mobile Oversized Letter and Literary Extractor, you’ll need to train and level up Engineering. Once you’ve reached level 425 in Engineering, you can visit any Grandmaster Engineer in Dalaran, Borean Tundra, or Howling Fjord to learn the MOLL-E recipe.

Then, you should start gathering the necessary materials, which include eight Saronite bars and eight Eternal Air. You can get Saronite bars by mining Saronite deposits and smelting Saronite ores commonly found in The Storm Peaks, Wintergrasp, Sholazar Basin, and Icecrown. If you aren’t a miner or you don’t know any fellow miners, head to the nearest auction house and buy eight Saronite bars.

Eternal Air is dropped and looted items used as a side material to craft either Jewelcrafting, Enchanting, or Engineering items in WOTLK Classic. It can be looted from Saronite, Titanium, or Cobalt deposits across Northrend. Random Northrend mobs can also drop this, especially air elementals. Since it’s not soulbound, you can also find it selling in the auction house.

When you’ve finally assembled the necessary materials, you can start crafting your personal MOLL-E. If you’re feeling generous, you can craft more and share them with your fellow Engineers that reached at least level 425 in Engineering. And remember, this item doesn’t disappear after use, so you’ll be able to summon it as much as you like.