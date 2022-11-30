How to complete the Innovating the Engine quest in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft quest Engine of Innovation is a part of the achievement called In Tyr’s Footsteps that consists of seven different achievements you need to complete: Lock and Shock, First Challenge: Finesse, Second Challenge: Might, Third Challenge: Persistence, Fourth Challenge: Resourcefulness, Fifth Challenge: Ingenuity, and Innovation Complete. Currently, you can only complete the first two achievements that will, upon completion, grant you access to Engine of Innovation, a crafting station for end-game gear.

Other achievements will become available when season one officially begins on Dec. 13. Innovating the Engine is the quest you’ll need to complete just after finding the second Challenge in Ohn’ahrnan Plains.

Since this questline is rather difficult to follow, especially if you’re new to World of Warcraft, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Engine of Innovation quest in Dragonflight.

How to complete the Engine of Innovation quest in WoW Dragonflight

You’ll need to start by completing the first chapters of In Tyr’s Footsteps achievement: Lock and Shock and First Challenge: Finesse. So, to start this quest chain, you’ll need to pick up the quest in Valdrakken called Dragonscale Expedition: Help Needed! Located at /40.72 48.55. After you complete the quest, you’ll need to complete Jump-Start? Jump-Starting! And help Greyzik power-up a mysterious device. This quest will conclude the first achievement.

After that, you want to pick up the quest called First Challenge of Tyr: Finesse, which sends you to the Azure Span to find it. As a reward, you’ll get Bottled Essence. This is the end of the second achievement.

For the third achievement, called the Second Challange: Might, you’ll need to complete the quests The Sweet Taste of Victory, In Tyr’s Footsteps: The Ohn’ahran Plains, Well Earned Victory, Innovating the Engine, Crafting Orders, and Second Challenge of Tyr: Might.

To complete the Innovating the Engine quest, you’ll need to complete all these previously mentioned quests and insert the Power Core into the Engine of Innovation located in Valdrakken. As a reward, you’ll get Essence Detector, which will increase your chance to collect a Bottled Essence by defeating powerful enemies and completing dungeons, raids, and other activities on the Dragon Isles.

Remember, Bottled Essence and Sparks of Ingenuity will be instrumental in crafting end-game gear and preparing for the end-game content that will come after the release of raid Vault of the Incarnates and season one.