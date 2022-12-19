How to complete Nowhere to Hide quest in WoW Dragonflight

For players feeling overwhelmed with the number of quests to do in World of Warcraft‘s newest expansion, Dragonflight, the main questline is a good place to reset and re-center. It is marked by quest givers with more prominent, bordered exclamation and question marks, as well as showing up on the top of your quest log.

Unfortunately, one WoW quest in particular in Valdrakken, the new main hub city called “Nowhere to Hide,” has left some players frustrated.

This quest can be tricky due to the lack of obvious hints that one might expect from a quest in the main campaign, along with the fact that killing NPCs in the newly-discovered neutral capital city feels… weird.

How to complete “Nowhere to Hide” quest in Valdrakken

First, make sure you’re phased in correctly by activating the quest item, “Revealing Dragon’s Eye.” Its activation should be confirmed by it showing up in your buff bar. If you still encounter difficulties, try reloading your UI with the “/reload” command, or by right-clicking the buffs to deactivate it before reactivating it.

Once that’s done, look for NPCs all around the city with a golden glow underneath them, and talk to them. Go through the dialogue accusing them of wearing a disguise, and if they’re infiltrators, they’ll attack you.

Kill them and then rinse and repeat six times to complete the quest.

According to WoW users on Wowhead, a crowded clump is in between the Sapphire and Obsidian Enclaves in the northwest of the city, specifically around the coordinates 33, 34.