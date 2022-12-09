How to complete Beyond the Barrier quest in WoW Dragonflight

As World of Warcraft players dive into the magical world of Dragonflight, they get to experience the rich lore of the expansion through various quests.

Beyond the Barrier is one of the many challenges that players will need to complete to progress through The Dragon Isles, and it’s one of the more straightforward ones. The quest requires minimum traveling and only features a rather extended boss fight with a Discordant Watcher.

How do you complete Beyond the Barrier in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Head to the village located in Skytop Observatory, north of Ruby Life Pools.

Find Elementalist Taiyang to start the Beyond the Barrier quest.

Step inside the library and challenge the Discordant Watcher.

Interact with the Fragmented Record stone after defeating the Discordant Watcher.

Follow Elementalist Taiyang and interact with her to complete the quest.

The Beyond the Barrier quest is the final piece of a long quest line that starts with Site Salvage. Players can initiate the quest line from Elementalist Taiyang, and their adventures will guide them to the Beyond the Barrier quest.

Depending on your item level, the Discordant Watcher battle can prove itself to be a worthy challenge. Players will need to get familiar with its mechanics to avoid taking fatal damage, and once you get the hang of the battle, you’ll have enough time to deal some considerable damage that should be enough to bring down the intimidating statue.

Completing the Beyond the Barrier quest will reward players with Vault Guardian’s Missive, 150 Valdrakken Accord Reputation, and 13,000 XP.