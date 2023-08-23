How to complete A Refugee’s Quandary in WoW Classic

The dwarf and gnome starting experience in WoW Classic is one of the easier early-game zones, as many of the quests and enemies you’ll run into are straightforward and scale nicely to your character’s level. One quest, though, can be a bit difficult; not because of hard-to-kill mobs, but because of its scavenger hunt-like nature: A Refugee’s Quandary.

A Refugee’s Quandary is an early-game quest found in Dun Morogh that tasks you with finding three items for Felix Whindlebolt spread out across Dun Morogh. The three items are Felix’s Box, Felix’s Chest, and Felix’s Bucket of Bolts.

Here’s how to find those three items and help Felix recover his lost tools.

Where are Felix’s Box, Felix’s Chest, and Felix’s Bucket of Bolts in WoW Classic?

The three items required to complete A Refugee’s Quandary—Felix’s Box, Felix’s Chest, and Felix’s Bucket of Bolts—can be found along the southern border of Coldridge Valley in Dun Morogh. When looking for these three items, you’ll likely encounter some ice trolls along the way, so be prepared to clear out their camps as you attempt to complete this quest. Below, you’ll find the exact coordinates for Felix’s items.

Felix’s Box: [20, 76]

Felix’s Chest: [22, 80]

Felix’s Bucket of Bolts [26, 79]

It’s possible that when completing this quest and going on your hunt for the three items throughout Dun Morogh, one or more of the items will not be available for you to take. This is likely because they are in the middle of their spawn reset. The box, chest, and bucket of bolts all have spawn timers attached to them, so if you go to one of the locations listed above and don’t see them, just hang around, they’ll appear eventually.

After collecting all three items, return to Felix Whindlebolt in Anvilmar to complete the quest.

