How many Legendaries can you equip in WoW: Shadowlands

While you might want to get all the Legendaries to boost your power, there's a limit to that.

The latest Shadowlands expansion in World of Warcraft introduced various powerful Legendary effects. They can be imbued into different item slots depending on the power they possess, allowing you to have great flexibility on how you want to gear your character.

The expansion gave players the possibility, for the first time, to craft their own Legendaries of their choosing by acquiring the effects from PvP and PvE sources. While some were quite hard to acquire at the beginning of the expansion, most players have managed to unlock all of them by now to ensure that they have the optimal Legendary for whatever encounter they’ll be facing.

While Blizzard lessens restrictions toward the end of the expansion usually, for now, players can only equip one Legendary item and benefit from its powers. Most players have farmed out the currency required to craft them, called Soul Ash, from Torghast weekly quests to craft multiple items. It’s recommended to have different powers for different encounters since a Legendary power in PvP might be useless in a dungeon or raid.

But on the other hand, a Legendary power that boosts your damage in PvE might not have that much impact in PvP, so it’s important to have multiple items in your inventory at all times and swap between them as required. If you’re unsure which items to craft, you can check out our class and specializations guides to get a glimpse of what’s the best Legendary to have.