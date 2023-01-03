How does Gleaming Incarnate Thunderstone work in WoW Dragonflight?

Whether aesthetic or practical, ranging from armor to toys, World of Warcraft Dragonflight introduced hundreds of new items to Blizzard’s over decade old MMO. Gleaming Incarnate Thunderstone is an item received by players for completing Mythic+ Dungeons, though its use is not exactly straightforward to many.

Gleaming Incarnate Thunderstone adds a lightning-infused special effect to your gear. While this provides no tangible benefit to your character’s armor or weapons in any way, it is rare status symbol which can flaunt your in-game prowess. The Gleaming Incarnate Thunderstone cannot apply this effect to any given piece of armor, however, as it requires a certain level of rarity.

The description for the unique item unfortunately leaves much to be desired, so it is not expressly clear in-game how the Gleaming Incarnate Thunderstone works. If you have this item but are unsure how to use it, or what you can use it on, look no further. This is everything you need to know about the Gleaming Incarnate Thunderstone in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

What gear does the Gleaming Incarnate Thunderstone work on?

To obtain the Gleaming Incarnate Thunderstone, players will have to reach 2,500+ score through Mythic+ dungeons. Once this threshold has been reached, the item will be sent to players in the mail. The item’s description states that it unlocks an “additional visual effects for certain Vault of the Incarnates class set appearances,” but it does not specify exactly to which pieces of gear this applies.

Players who already have Mythic sets equipped from Vault of the Incarnates may not notice any change once using the Gleaming Incarnate Thunderstone. Mythic Vault of the Incarnates gear already has a lightning-like effect that offsets the visual addition from the item, making it completely unnoticeable.

Gear sets from LFR, Heroic, and Normal Vault of the Incarnates difficulty settings, as well as Gladiator PvP gear are all available to infuse with the visual effect and will result in a noticeable change. This item is account-wide, so it can also be added to alt characters with similar gear.