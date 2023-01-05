Here are the WoW classes dominating the high-end Dragonflight Mythic+ meta

Balancing classes to be in an immaculate state for both the PvE and PvP environments has, over the years of World of Warcraft, proven to be an impossible mission, especially in Dragonflight with the revamped talent trees. Season one of Dragonflight hit the live servers on Dec. 13 and since then, only a handful of classes have been dominating the high-end Mythic+ meta.

When speaking of tanks in high-end Mythic+ dungeons, it’s obvious that Warriors have been dominating the meta, with six Warriors finding themselves at the top of the Raider.io tank leaderboard. Aside from Warriors, you’ll see Paladins and Death Knights are in similar shoes as Warriors, but they are far more scarce than the Warrior class.

The top of Raider.io’s healer leaderboard is, as you might have expected, reserved for Restoration Druids and Preservation Evokers. On the other hand, Mistweaver Monks, Discipline Priests, and Restoration Shamans are nowhere to be seen on the list, with them currently being the worst healing classes to heal Mythic+ dungeons.

Raider.io’s DPS leaderboard is, unlike the healer and tank leaderboards, more versatile with Rogues, Shamans, Demon Hunters, and Warlocks almost effortlessly topping the charts as the strongest classes for Mythic+ dungeons.

The main reason why there is only a handful of classes dominating high-end Mythic+ dungeons is sheer tuning. In other words, healers like Restoration Shamans and DPS classes like Retribution Paladins simply lack damage and healing output to compete with other meta classes. As a result, Blizzard might need to give some love to these classes soon and even out the current high-end Mythic+ meta.