Here are today’s WoW SoD patch notes: WoW SoD March 12 update

A whole host of World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery buffs are set to hit live servers next week, and Blizzard revealed the patch notes in a March 13 blue post earlier today.

Recommended Videos

Blizzard regularly posts updates based on feedback and reports from the community, as well as the WoW dev team’s internal data. Below, you’ll find the full contents of the Season of Discovery patch notes published by Blizzard. The contents of this update were published on March 12.

WoW Classic SoD update: Full WoW content for March 12

SoD class tuning updates from March 12

Hunter’s Steady Shot got buffed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

General changes and bugfixes

Class restrictions on Arathi Basin reputation armor rewards have been lifted on all Classic Era and Season of Discovery realms.

Fixed a bug causing Blood for the Blood Loa stacks to not be exchanged when the battle is not active.

Hunter

Steady Shot damage increased to 75 percent weapon damage (was 60 percent).

Rune of the Trapper icon should no longer be a question mark.

Mage

Living Flame movement speed adjusted to 86 percent of normal player movement speed (was 100 percent).

Living Flame duration reduced 10 seconds (was 20 seconds)

Living Flame cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 60 seconds).

Steady Shot damage increased to 75 percent weapon damage (was 60 percent).

Rune of the Trapper icon should no longer be a question mark.

WoW Classic SoD upcoming update: Full WoW blue post content for March 1

Mages are lined up for substantial buffs in the next SoD update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

SoD class tuning updates scheduled for week of March 5

Hunter

Chimera Shot damage increased from 100 percent of weapon damage to 120 percent.

Explosive Shot base damage increased by 15 percent

Carve damage increased from 50 percent to 65 percent

Mage

DPS Builds

Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 50 percent Bonus spell damage also increased by 16 percent

Spellfrost Bolt damage increased by 50 percent Bonus spell damage also increased by 14 percent



Healer Builds

Regeneration, Mass Regeneration, and Chronostatic Preservation all benefit 88 percent more from Spell Power

Chronostatic Preservation mana cost reduced by 44 percent

Paladin

Seal of Martyrdom damage increased by 10 percent per auto-attack, as well as by 15 percent for Judgment casts

Warlock

Effectiveness of Grimoire of Synergy rune increased from 5 percent to 25 percent while active.

Warrior

Devastate damage increased from 100 percent of weapon damage to 150 percent

Key takeaways from the March 1 WoW SoD patch notes

Will it be enough to bring underperforming classes back up to speed before phase three? Screenshot by Dot Esports

With these updates in mind, it’s obvious Blizzard has been looking at the classes that were struggling during phase two of Season of Discovery and is making a calculated effort to bring them back up to par. We’re mostly talking about Mages and Warlocks. While spellcasters will always have a place in WoW Classic team compositions, it’s been interesting to see the offshoots of these two classes in particular struggle during phase two of SoD.

We distinctly recall Metamorphosis Warlocks and Mage healers having the most buzz surrounding them heading into and during the season’s first phase, so to watch them fall off in power and popularity has been striking in phase two. Of course, it’s yet to be seen if these changes will bring Warlock tanks and Mage healers regularly back into the fold, but we’re excited for the prospect of them at least being competitive again.