Here are today’s WoW SoD patch notes: WoW SoD March 12 update

Good news across the board for more than half of the game's classes.
Michael Kelly
  and 
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 08:55 am
Two Stormwind Alliance guards stand before the bridge into Lakeshire in Redridge Mountains, WoW Classic
A whole host of World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery buffs are set to hit live servers next week, and Blizzard revealed the patch notes in a March 13 blue post earlier today.

Blizzard regularly posts updates based on feedback and reports from the community, as well as the WoW dev team’s internal data. Below, you’ll find the full contents of the Season of Discovery patch notes published by Blizzard. The contents of this update were published on March 12. 

WoW Classic SoD update: Full WoW content for March 12 

SoD class tuning updates from March 12

Image of an Orc in WoW SoD
Hunter’s Steady Shot got buffed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

General changes and bugfixes

  • Class restrictions on Arathi Basin reputation armor rewards have been lifted on all Classic Era and Season of Discovery realms.
  • Fixed a bug causing Blood for the Blood Loa stacks to not be exchanged when the battle is not active.

Hunter

Mage

  • Living Flame movement speed adjusted to 86 percent of normal player movement speed (was 100 percent).
  • Living Flame duration reduced 10 seconds (was 20 seconds)
  • Living Flame cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 60 seconds).
WoW Classic SoD upcoming update: Full WoW blue post content for March 1 

Mage holding the Icefury Wand from the Mage's Wand quest chain in WoW Classic
Mages are lined up for substantial buffs in the next SoD update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

SoD class tuning updates scheduled for week of March 5

Hunter

  • Chimera Shot damage increased from 100 percent of weapon damage to 120 percent.
  • Explosive Shot base damage increased by 15 percent
  • Carve damage increased from 50 percent to 65 percent

Mage 

DPS Builds
  • Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 50 percent
    • Bonus spell damage also increased by 16 percent
  • Spellfrost Bolt damage increased by 50 percent
    • Bonus spell damage also increased by 14 percent
Healer Builds
  • Regeneration, Mass Regeneration, and Chronostatic Preservation all benefit 88 percent more from Spell Power
  • Chronostatic Preservation mana cost reduced by 44 percent

Paladin 

  • Seal of Martyrdom damage increased by 10 percent per auto-attack, as well as by 15 percent for Judgment casts

Warlock

  • Effectiveness of Grimoire of Synergy rune increased from 5 percent to 25 percent while active.

Warrior

  • Devastate damage increased from 100 percent of weapon damage to 150 percent 

Key takeaways from the March 1 WoW SoD patch notes

A gnome in World of Warcraft flies along the coast of Stranglethorn Vale towards Booty Bay in WoW Classic on a gryphon
Will it be enough to bring underperforming classes back up to speed before phase three? Screenshot by Dot Esports

With these updates in mind, it’s obvious Blizzard has been looking at the classes that were struggling during phase two of Season of Discovery and is making a calculated effort to bring them back up to par. We’re mostly talking about Mages and Warlocks. While spellcasters will always have a place in WoW Classic team compositions, it’s been interesting to see the offshoots of these two classes in particular struggle during phase two of SoD. 

We distinctly recall Metamorphosis Warlocks and Mage healers having the most buzz surrounding them heading into and during the season’s first phase, so to watch them fall off in power and popularity has been striking in phase two. Of course, it’s yet to be seen if these changes will bring Warlock tanks and Mage healers regularly back into the fold, but we’re excited for the prospect of them at least being competitive again. 

related content
Read Article All dungeon changes coming to WoW Dragonflight in season 4
A walking tree creature in the Emerald Dream in WoW.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All dungeon changes coming to WoW Dragonflight in season 4
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 13, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: When does WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 3 release?
Statues in Ashenvale in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: When does WoW Classic Season of Discovery phase 3 release?
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Mythic+ dungeon pool for WoW Dragonflight season 4
WoW player riding Dragonriding drake in the Emerald Dream zone
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Mythic+ dungeon pool for WoW Dragonflight season 4
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 13, 2024
