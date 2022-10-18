Hallow’s End Begins and Headless Horseman once again haunts Azeroth in World of Warcraft

“Prepare yourselves, the bells have tolled! Shelter your weak, your young and your old! Each of you shall pay the final sum. Cry for mercy, the reckoning has come.” These are the words every World of Warcraft player can instantly recognize as an omen of Hallow’s End, WoW’s version of Halloween.

As these words begin to echo the Scarlet Monastery’s Graveyard today, on Oct. 18, WoW players across retail and Classic WoW can collect cosmetics, achievements, and Warcraft-themed candy.

Hallow’s End, which begins on Oct. 18, will last until Nov. 1. During this period you can defeat the Headless Horseman and try to obtain his cursed mount, trick-or-treat throughout the inns of Azeroth, Northrend, Pandaria, Outland, Draenor, and the Broken Isles, and complete the Hag of the Crooked Tree in Bradensbrook quest to see where the Hallow’s End story takes you as you investigate the grueling history for candy and a bewitching hat.

On top of this, players can complete 21 Hallow’s End achievements with the most challenging being Hallowed Be Thy Name which rewards the title The Hallowed. To complete this achievement, you’ll first need to complete the following: Trick or Treat!, Out With It, Bring Me the Head of… Oh Wait, The Savior of Hallow’s End, That Sparkling Smile, Rotten Hallow, G.N.E.R.D. Rage, Check Your Head, The Masquerade, Sinister Calling, Tricks or Treats of Azeroth.

Lastly, a lot of Halloween-themed quests will appear once Hallow’s End goes live. Each completed quest will give you candy which can be used to buy various masks, costumes, and mount transformations.

Happy trick-or-treating!