First Algalon kill in WOTLK Classic: BEEF BAR takes down the Hard Mode-only boss

Icecrown Citadel and Ulduar are the fan-favorite expansions from Wrath of the Lich King. Just released on Jan. 19 in Classic, this iconic raid kickstarted yet another Race to World First. After what an approximately 80-minute session, BEEF BAR downed the last boss of the raid Yogg-Saron and the Hard Mode-only boss, Algalon, streaming their entire progress along the way.

As their core raiding roster in Ulduar, BEEF CAKE had two Paladins tanking, four Death Knights, one Balance Druid, a Survival Hunter, Retribution Paladin, Shadow Priest, two Rogues, one Enhancement Shaman, five Warlocks, and a Furry Warrior. As their star healers, BEEF CAKE led three Holy Paladins, two Discipline Priests, and one Restoration Shaman to the battle.

BEEF CAKE managed to clear the entire raid quickly before other guilds like Progress, Tribe, Statement, and Avatar also made it past Algalon. Since this is a Hard Mode-only boss in Ulduar, you’ll need a key to the Celestial Planetarium to reach it. Only one player can get this key, and Rogues can’t pick the door. To get the key, you’ll need to complete a quest chain—then, and only then, can you take the stars down.