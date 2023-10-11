Fall of the Lich King trailer is ‘pure Warcraft’

In a newly released trailer for Fall of the Lich King, we see our favorite Warcraft characters in a culmination of the Wrath of the Lich King saga, with cinematics and a story that reminds us of the first, original days of the game.

The trailer, made as an announcement for the upcoming Fall of the Lich King release on Oct. 12, depicts the climax of the Lich King saga as community content creator Hurricane sees it. Specifically, forces of Azeroth storm Icecrown Citadel, filled with evil forces doing their best to prevent them from toppling the Lord of Scourge.

Cinematics, story, and graphics perfectly align with the game’s theme, taking us back to the days of old and invoking nostalgia. Players are full of praise for the trailer, claiming that it is “pure Warcraft,” as it was in the beginning, with trailers filled with grit, vigor, violence, passion for war, and justice.

And it is no wonder that the trailer hits the sport with the Warcraft fanbase, as it is made by one of their own. Hurricane, a content creator, started by producing videos and trailers purely out of passion and love for the game.

The player community immediately recognized his creativity and talent, which urged him to take his creations to another level and publish them on platforms that could gather more audience and attention.

After releasing his first trailer for Blizzard last year and after all the positive feedback it received from the fans, it is not a coincidence that developers hired him again for what seems to be another masterpiece.

This trailer and the work done on it portray the true Warcraft, as fans are hoping that developers follow suit and return to the tested-out formula that inspired so many people to play this game for so many years.

