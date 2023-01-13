Dragonflight set to break a historic trend with its first major WoW update

Dragonflight is steadily on a path to becoming one of World of Warcraft’s more loved expansions thanks to all the quality-of-life changes, time and effort the devs are putting into the game and to react to players’ feedback, and the overall feel of the game. But, as the community takes this newfound effort with a grain of salt, there’s one more indicator that Dragonflight is truly turning the game upside down.

Sitting just behind Legion, Dragonflight has one of the shortest times between the release update and the first content update of the expansion. While Legion’s time between the release patch and the first update lasted 56 days, Dragonflight is lasting only a day longer with Patch 10.0.5 dropping on the live servers on the 57th day of the expansion going live.

The time between Expansion Launch and first patch;



Dragonflight Launch – 10.0.5 = 57 Days

Shadowlands Launch – 9.0.5 = 106 days

Battle for Azeroth Launch – 8.1 = 119 days

Legion Launch – 7.1 = 56 days pic.twitter.com/4vtXvld6bA — MrGM (@MrGMYT) January 12, 2023

Normally, WoW expansions take a while longer to get their first content update with this time usually being anywhere from 100 to 200 days. The only other expansion that comes close to Legion and Dragonflight is Mists of Pandaria, which received its first content update 63 days after the release of the expansion.

On the other hand, the expansion that had the longest period of waiting between patches is, as you may have doubted, Shadowlands with 251 days between patches. Just behind Shadowlands is the original game World of Warcraft with 208 days between patches.