Deftness profession stat in WoW Dragonflight, explained

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has reworked several long-standing systems in Blizzard’s MMO, most notably altering professions. Professions are now more comparable to traditional classes since players must select specializations, fill out talent trees, and increase basic profession stats.

Profession stats are a key part of the system’s revamp which increases your ability to engage in your profession, whether it be a crafting or gathering profession. Depending on your profession, stat upgrades are split between crafting (such as blacksmithing) and gathering (such as mining) and increase your effectiveness at various aspects of the respective profession.

Deftness is only one of the many profession stats for gathering professions that can be upgraded. If you are unsure if you should invest in deftness, however, look no further. This is everything that you need to know about deftness in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

What is deftness in WoW Dragonflight?

Gathering stats have three main trees players can select from, including finesse, perception, and deftness. Deftness increases players’ gathering speed. If you are a skinner, miner, or herbalist, upgraded deftness will allow you to gather these materials at much faster rates. This is extremely useful because it will shorten the time you spend interacting with nodes while running farming routes.

All gathering stats greatly assist the otherwise tedious process of farming materials, or make the process much more efficient. Other stats such as finesse give a percent chance increase to gather more of a node’s primary reagent, whereas perception helps players spot nodes much more easily in the wild.

Deftness is among the most useful profession stats to upgrade to decrease your farming times. Alongside other perks, such as mounted gathering, players can gather materials at breakneck speeds from the comfort of their dragonriding mount. If you are looking to gather your respective material faster than ever, invest in deftness.