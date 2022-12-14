How to mine and herb while mounted in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought swaths of new content to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, revamping many of the game’s long-standing systems as well. Professions have been a vital part of World of Warcraft since its initial release, though Dragonflight has drastically changed these functions to create a much more involved process. More akin to classes, players can now select specializations and level talent trees to increase their prowess in any given profession.

Though Blizzard has drastically changed the profession’s progression systems, the core aspects of gathering and crafting professions are largely the same. To level up gather professions, such as mining and herbalism, players must still venture into the world to collect resources.

Collecting mining nodes or gathering herbs around the Dragon Isles can be time-consuming, though Dragonflight has notably streamlined the process by allowing players to collect materials from the comfort of their mount. If you are wondering when you can start mining from dragonback, look no further.

How to gather while mounted in WoW Dragonflight

Both miners and herbalists are able to collect nodes while on their dragonriding mounts. For miners, players will have to level up their profession to level 25 at least before being able to unlock this ability. Once players have reached this level, all they must do is select the correct specialization. Players can unlock the ability by navigating to the Mining Process tree and putting all 35 points into the Mining Process talent.

Once this ability is fully maxed out, players will be able to mine ore while staying mounted. Players should note that only Dragonriding mounts are applicable, and this talent only applies to the Dragon Isles.

Similar to mining, herbalist will have to wait until level 25 to unlock the ability, though will need 40 knowledge points as well. Once unlocking specialization trees, herbalists will need to go down the Botany talent tree. Players must then put all 40 points into the Botany talent and they too will be able to gather herbs from their dragonriding mounts with similar limitations.