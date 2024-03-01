Blizzard to issue major buffs to 5 classes with next WoW SoD weekly reset

Another set of WoW Classic Season of Discovery changes will hit the live servers next week, and it’s nothing but good news for some classes who have been struggling to reach certain thresholds in both the damage and healing departments.

In a “blue post” issued by the developers earlier today, the WoW team detailed a set of changes that are scheduled to go live with next week’s weekly server reset (week of March 5 in the U.S.). Within these changes, players of the Hunter, Mage, Paladin, Warlock, and Warrior classes can all look forward to substantial buffs to some of their major abilities.

You can look forward to some relative power increases when the update goes live next week. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the patch notes, Warriors and Warlocks are only getting one ability buffed, each, with Warriors set to get a damage increase thrown their way via the Devastate spell and Warlocks receiving a 20 percent increase to the damage they deal while Grimoire of Synergy is active. Only one Paladin spell, Seal of Martyrdom, is receiving a direct buff, but that spell affects the way other abilities perform, too—such as Judgment and Seal of Righteousness.

Hunters will receive increased damage bonuses to multiple spells, including Chimera Shot, Explosive Shot, and Carve. The buff to Explosive Shot is a baseline buff that increases the power of the ability by 15 percent before your character’s Attack Power is even added on as a bonus.

The class that’s arguably receiving the biggest set of buffs next week, though, will be Mages, who will be getting valuable increases to the effectiveness of runes in both their healing and DPS builds. The damage totals of Spellfire Bolt and Frostfire Bolt will both be increased by 50 percent, while Healer Mages will feel the effects of 88 percent spell power-based buffs to Mass Regeneration and Chronostatic Preservation. Furthermore, the mana cost of Chronostatic Preservation is being reduced by 44 percent.

The novelty of Healer builds for Mages was present in the first phase of SoD. But as the level cap was increased to 40, more players of that class shifted toward traditional DPS builds as the class’ maximum damage grew alongside other healing options simply getting better.

These buffs will go into effect when weekly resets happen on WoW SoD servers, which will be March 5 in the U.S. and March 6 on EU realms.