Blizzard temporarily makes rainbow WoW toy easier to get for Pride month

The changes are only lasting throughout the duration of the month.

Blizzard Entertainment is making one toy in World of Warcraft easier to both use and purchase in honor of Pride month.

The Prismatic Bauble, which had previously been a super-rare item, is now much more streamlined with the start of Pride 2023. The toy creates a rainbow trail behind your WoW character for 60 seconds, leaving a path behind you whenever you move or cast a mobility ability.

This month, WoW players can purchase the Prismatic Bauble from a vendor without any restriction (except for gold) and the toy’s cooldown has been slashed in half, increasing the uptime in which you can show off your pride.

The Prismatic Bauble was previously only purchasable from the Mad Merchant, who has a random selection of goods available on a rotating basis, meaning you’d have to wait until the toy was in the merchant’s inventory for a chance to pick it up for yourself. But with the start of Pride month, the Prismatic Bauble has become a permanent fixture in the inventory of Jepetto Joybuzz in the Dalaran toy store.

The Wonderworks in Dalaran, where you can purchase the Prismatic Bauble | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To purchase the Prismatic Bauble, head to the Wonderworks in Dalaran on the Broken Isles. The store is located at coordinates [42, 45] in the city. Once inside, speak with Jepetto Joybuzz to purchase the Prismatic Bauble. The Prismatic Bauble now costs 200,000 gold (down from 250,000).

Related: How to complete the Blue Dragonflight questline in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.1

Beyond a lower price point, the Prismatic Bauble’s cooldown has been reduced from two minutes to one minute, meaning you can activate the toy every 60 seconds. Since the Bauble’s effect lasts for 20 seconds, you’ll have 40 seconds of downtime in between your casts if you want to keep it active at all possible moments.

If you want to add the Prismatic Bauble to your toy collection, now’s the time to do so. According to Blizzard, the toy will be taken out of Joybuzz’s inventory at the end of Pride month and its cooldown will be reverted on July 1.

About the author