Blizzard simmers fan outrage by confirming teased WoW armor set will be available in future patch

After a hefty amount of pushback from World of Warcraft fans, Blizzard Entertainment finally quelled the masses by confirming a previously-teased set of armor will be available in a future patch.

This week, WoW introduced a new quest chain for Night Elf players that rewards fans of the race with a unique set of armor. However, the finished product looks a little different than the armor set that was promised in the initial announcement. Although the armor that was originally teased by Blizzard is blue and white, the in-game version of the set is purple and red, leading many fans to be disappointed.

It was largely believed around the community that Night Elf players would have access to both color variants of the armor, but on live Dragonflight servers, only the purple/red variant is available to unlock.

In order to ease some of that fan disappointment, Blizzard came out with a social media post yesterday confirming that they are going to make the originally-teased version of the set available, although plans for it aren’t ready to be shared.

There are future plans for making this set available we're not yet ready to share. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/hFjqeopAKA — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) September 7, 2023

It’s likely that we’ll be seeing this set of armor at some point in Patch 10.2, as Night Elves will be a central focus of its storyline. The patch will center around the Emerald Dream, with Night Elf characters like Tyrande and Malfurion being confirmed to make appearances. It’s very possible that the additional variant of the armor set will be a reward during that upcoming patch in some capacity.

Players on the WoW subreddit are nervous for the armor set’s future, though, with some members of the player base hoping that Blizzard stays away from making the set a purchasable item. For all the flaws that the Night Elf Heritage quest chain had, it still feels better to earn a set of armor through your gaming exploits than by buying it in the WoW shop or spending Trader’s Tender at the Trading Post on it.

Regardless, the blue-and-white tint to the set is still in the vault for now, and players will have to wait for a new tint on the Night Elf Heritage Armor—which is disappointing to say the least, considering the Heritage Armor for Humans, which was introduced earlier this year, got three different tints to it right from the jump.

If you’re looking to claim the purple-and-red version of the Night Elf Heritage Armor for yourself, you can do so on live WoW Dragonflight servers now.

About the author