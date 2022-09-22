Blizzard promises Heroic+ and substantial loot changes coming to Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Some changes are better than no changes.

On Sept. 21, Blizzard sent its best developers to discuss the state of Wrath of the Lich King Classic, upcoming changes, and hype surrounding the expansion with notable World of Warcraft creators. While Brian Birmingham was a guest on the Warcraft Reloaded podcast, Kris Zierhut talked about the state of the game with MrGM and Scottejaye, and Josh Greenfield was interviewed by the Countdown to Classic podcast. Although each interview sheds light on the future of WOTLK Classic, Kris Zierhut’s interview with MrGM and Scottejaye uncovered the loot changes hitting the live servers with the release of Ulduar, Heroic+ dungeons, and other substantial loot changes.

Ulduar, which is set to release in phase two of WOTLK Classic, will replace loot that drops in 10-man raids from phase one with loot that drops in 25-man raids in phase one. This will hopefully increase the interest for the first tier that was usually quickly replaced.

Blizzard will also introduce Heroic+ dungeons that will go live together with Ulduar changes in phase 2. Heroic+ dungeons will feature all 10-man loot from phase one of WOTLK Classic.

Finally, WOTLK Classic will implement new rewards for tanks and healers for completing dungeon runs that could possibly award them with pets and mounts.

If you’re interested in more details about the future of WOTLK Classic, we highly recommend you check out the full interviews you can find here.