Blizzard hits another 100,000+ World of Warcraft cheaters with ban hammer

It’s no secret that World of Warcraft is plagued with botters, cheaters, and boosters, and the number of these players is only growing when Blizzard Entertainment is looking away. But, no more, because the September ban wave has hit over 100,000 exploitative accounts.

Blizzard community manager Kaivax announced in a Blue Post on Oct. 2 that 136,014 were banned either permanently or for the next six months.

“All of these actions were for cheating or exploitation, which primarily result in permanent bans or 6-month suspensions. This number does not include other actions such as those taken on accounts with character name or in-game language violations. We continue to evolve our methods and act against these malicious accounts on a daily basis,” the Blue Post reads.

Unfortunately, there are no details surrounding the bans, and it’s unknown whether Blizzard is referring only to one version of the game or all across the World of Warcraft Classic-era, Wrath of the Lich King, and Dragonflight. But, it’s safe to assume this is worldwide.

Botters are normally found leaving and entering dungeons quickly for the best XP farms. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

But, it’s quite curious to see Blizzard make a full-blown report solely on the number of bans in September, and it makes you wonder if this pattern will continue in October, November, and December. I’m hoping this will become a regular post on Blizzard’s forums and that it will start actively improving the state of all three games. WoTLK Classic is in the most dire need of attention, especially because botters and gold farmers are running rampant and destroying the economy together with WoW Token.

The ban wave has also taken place in August, and it’s quite possible Blizzard is taking this job to eradicate harmful players seriously. But, players have yet to see if this trend will continue and WoW grow stronger and healthier than it ever was.

