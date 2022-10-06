Blizzard finally fixes infamous lore quest in WoW Classic

The Battle For The Undercity is a memorable lore quest tackling the betrayal of Putress, a chosen apothecary who synthesized New Plague, and Varimathras, the scheming Nathrezim that served Sylvannas Windrunner, to take over the Undercity and remove Sylvannas Windrunner as the ruler of the Undead. Since this quest has been infamously packed with bugs and errors, Blizzard Entertainment begged Wrath of the Lich King Classic players to skip it during the last reset so the devs could properly fix it. After a full week of effort to eradicate every trace of persistent errors, The Battle For The Undercity is finally in a decent and completable state.

According to Blizzard’s blue post, the devs have successfully resolved the large majority of issues that would bug this quest.

They also emphasized that the quest might still bug out for some players, but the largest concerns have been addressed. Besides that, they warn that if you began this quest prior to Sept. 3, or if you were on any part of the quest chain after Darkness Stirs for Horde and Return to Angrathar for Alliance, the best course of action for you would be to reset the quest.

You can do this by traveling to Tirisfal Glades and speaking to Zidormi to reenter the correct phase of Battle for the Undercity. If you’re, on the other hand, just starting this quest, it should run almost flawlessly.